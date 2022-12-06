Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucbjournal.com
Drake’s to open location in Cookeville
Restaurant and bar is expanding reach over the next quarter. Cookeville – Drake’s plans to open a location in Cookeville very soon. The plans presented to the City of Cookeville show the new restaurant will be located next to Panda Express in the Shoppes at Eagle Point. The...
ucbjournal.com
Wilkins honored for 20 years of service
Pictured above – Corporate associate Ray Wilkins was recently honored for 20 years of service with Averitt Express. Cookeville – Averitt Express recently honored corporate associate Ray Wilkins of Cookeville for 20 years of service. He is now one of the more than 1,400 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.
ucbjournal.com
Deadrick Law sets up shop in Livingston
Firm “where enduring values meets trusted representation”. Livingston – Deadrick Law, a firm that focuses primarily on real estate law and real estate closings, recently held a ribbon cutting in Livingston. According to the firm’s website, “Deaderick Law Firm is where enduring values meets trusted representation. We’re here...
ucbjournal.com
37 Cedar expands with second bar
Pictured above – Staff: Lee Ellen Bass, Jakara Gribble, Shane Brown, Caleb Bass, Kalista Andersen, Rachel Batty, Julian Detris, Chris Batty, Micaijah Bowman, Kevin Maxwell, Nikki Slaven, Travis Pennington, Chelsea Ashton, Sam Raper, Paul Scriptor, Naomi Brossoit. Attendees: Amy New, Mayor Laurin Wheaton, Mayor Randy Porter, Gina Padgett, Stephanie Carpenter, James Mills, Lindsay Maxwell, Stacey Baxter, Cassie Brown, Jon Ward, Angie Wells, Adam Poe, Brent Young, Kim Taylor, Allison Lee, Tommy Lee, Darrin Stout, Matt Billings, Nicole Gray, Phillip Gibbons, Tyler Mitchell, Karlyn Reel, Natalie Saxon.
ucbjournal.com
TDOT awards multimodal access grant to Gainesboro
Successful projects support needs of pedestrians, transit users. Upper Cumberland – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) recently announced multimodal access grant awards to two communities within the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization (RPO) region: Gainesboro and Hartsville-Trousdale County. Both awards will fund the design and construction of new sidewalks.
ucbjournal.com
Parkview holds adoption service
Pictured above: Phillip Reinke, Casey Garrison, Kimberly Chisam, Amy Crouch, Libby Capps, Chad Crouch, Chancellor Ron Thurman, Dakota Langdon, Kristen Langdon, Bobby Winningham, Dustin Chisam, Kathy Dunn, Amy Ladagona, Brandon Dillon, Wesley Adkins, Crystal Odom, Heather Baker, Martha Burton and Aleyna Trahan. Businesses look to train next generation of skilled...
ucbjournal.com
Dunn donates to Algood Elementary
Pictured above – Jared Dunn presents check to Laura Brown. Cookeville – COUNTRY Financial Representative Jared Dunn donated $1,500 to Algood Elementary as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds will be used for $100 Visa gift cards for teacher of the month. The November teacher...
ucbjournal.com
Tech class of 2022 to celebrate commencement this Friday
Cookeville – Tennessee Tech University will celebrate its fall commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 9, in the Hooper Eblen Center. The morning ceremony, which starts at 9 a.m., will include the following colleges and schools: graduate studies, arts and sciences, engineering, fine arts and the Whitson-Hester School of Nursing.
ucbjournal.com
Dogwood hosts ‘Winter Watercolor” class
Students will leave with understanding of watercolor techniques. Crossville – Judy Bloom is back at the Dogwood Exchange to teach a serene winter watercolor class on Tuesday, December 27th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bloom will lead students through the process, and they will leave with an understanding of various watercolor techniques; wet on wet, wet on dry, masking, layering color and the use of common household items to create texture.
ucbjournal.com
Last CRMC Health Talks set for Tuesday
Pictured above – Dr. Robert Parham will speak at the last Health Talks of 2022. “Kidney stones are a big problem in this area”. Cookeville – Prostate cancer, incontinence and kidney stones are just some of the many issues urologists can treat. Learn about the symptoms of all these issues, and available treatment options, during the next Health Talks, set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at noon on Zoom.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
Gallatin salon owner receives flood of Christmas donations for foster children
Thanks to an outpouring of donations, Gallatin salon owner Jordyn Clark has enough gifts for all 150 foster children on her list and then some.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna's Carter Selected as Mr. Football
Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. Smyrna senior Arion Carter was selected as Class 6A Mr. Football. Carter rushed for nearly 12-hundred yards this season with 19 touchdowns. He also had over 90 tackles and three forced fumbles along with an interception for the Bulldog's defense.
ucbjournal.com
Wright named Caney Fork Farm director
Former director Zach Wolf returns to Hudson Valley. Carthage – Caney Fork Farms announced Asher Wright has joined the farm and soil carbon research center as Farm Director, effective October 2022. Wright will succeed Zach Wolf, who served as Farm Director for four years and has returned to the...
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee Tech opens new Poultry Science Research Center
Pictured above – Tech President Phil Oldham speaks at the opening event for the university’s Poultry Science Research Center. New facility will give students in the College of Agriculture and Human Ecology access to cutting edge technology. Cookeville – Tennessee Tech University celebrated the grand opening of their...
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
wgnsradio.com
Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore
Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
visitsumnertn.com
Explore Johnny Cash’s Sumner County, Tennessee
While many people connect Johnny Cash to Nashville, most don’t realize that for 35 years both Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash lived outside of Nashville on picturesque Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Fans are still eager to connect with Johnny and June’s legacy, traveling to Sumner County to witness the place the famed family called home.
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes John Coley
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming John Coley. Coley is originally from Raliegh, North Carolina, and moved to Tennessee in 2013. He worked as a Commissioned Officer in Security Management in Nashville for the last few years. John Coley now lives in Crossville with his fiancée and her family. He will be working in the Patrol Division and hopes to be able to be a part of the SWAT team in the near future. He is a veteran who served in the US Army for 8 years. He loves to read, teach firearms and use his green thumb in gardening. (Photo courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)
Comments / 0