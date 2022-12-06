Read full article on original website
swantonenterprise.com
BOLT, anime club meeting at SPL
The Board of Library Teens and the anime club will be meeting soon at the Swanton Public Library. The next meeting of the Board of Library Teens (BOLT) will be on Wednesday at 4:30 pm. Anyone interested in joining this group is invited to attend. Attendees can show up anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton Library offering kids coding club
Coding for grades K-12 at Swanton Public Library is meeting on Fridays again this month. The club will meet on Dec. 9, and 16 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Participants can show up at or any time after 4 p.m. Have fun playing with robots, programming your own Switch games, and more.
13abc.com
UTMC department chair under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
13abc.com
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
swantonenterprise.com
SHS choir performing Sunday
The Swanton High School Choir will be performing both the Cabaret show and the Holiday Concert on Sunday. The show will take place in the high school auditorium and will begin at 2 p.m. The cost is $6 at the door, and there will be a dessert buffet following the performance.
Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
Toledo mayor discusses failed Issue 21, 2023 budget with public Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Growing the Toledo police force, demolishing blighted buildings and fixing sidewalks are among the items on the city of Toledo's proposed budget for 2023, mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday. Kapszukiewicz presented the proposal the day prior to city council. He shared it with the public at...
wlen.com
The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights
Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
Beacon
Portage Resale Center ‘gifts’ $245,000, promises more for 2023
The Portage Resale Center in Port Clinton has helped local charities and non-profit organizations to survive with its unique quality thrift store at 301 West 2nd St., sharing with them all of its wealth each year on Giving Tuesday. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 44 of the recipients of the center’s...
wlen.com
Associated Charities has Successful ‘Toys for Lenawee’ Drive at Midas in Adrian
Adrian, MI – WLEN Radio teamed-up with Midas in Adrian and Associated Charities on Saturday morning for the Toys for Lenawee Drive. The Charities told WLEN News in an email Tuesday that they had received more toys than previous years…and that they filled-up their box truck. They also...
13abc.com
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
wlen.com
Local Women’s Leadership Group Breaks Attendance Record at Recent Event
Adrian, MI – ATHENA Lenawee held a record-breaking event late last week at the Hills of Lenawee. Over 140 ladies attended the December 1st gathering. They enjoyed a 12 Days of Christmas themed evening at the venue. Attendees brought donations of women’s personal hygiene items for women of Lenawee county, learned about ATHENA Lenawee, and had chances to win many door prizes.
13abc.com
Enrollment now open for 2023 Healthcare.gov insurance plans, free help available
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Enrollment for 2023 Healthcare.gov insurance plans is now open and free help is available. According to Toledo/Lucas County CareNet, Federal Navigators with Get Covered Ohio is helping people understand what plans are available to them, and all services are being provided for free. “We’re thrilled to...
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
13abc.com
1000+ properties in Lucas Co., including Rose Apartments, to be demolished with Ohio BUILDS funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 Ohio counties were announced for demolition Tuesday. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Carter Historic Museum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks visits a 1930′s era farm in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
swantonenterprise.com
180th plans air defense exercise
The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Those living in and around the, Toledo area, as well as Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will serve as a simulated Track of Interest (TOI) for the exercise. A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat. The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.
13abc.com
Tam-O-Shanter to run the Ottawa Park ice rink
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved a plan Tuesday to have Tam-O-Shanter run the Ottawa Park ice rink. After the council vote, the plan includes a 30 year lease but council will have to re-approve it every five years. The City of Toledo looked to Tam-O-Shanter to run...
13abc.com
Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton Council approves healthcare plan, personnel items
At a light meeting last week, Swanton Village Council approved a healthcare plan for employees and acted on multiple personnel issues. During the regular Council meeting the renewal of the employee benefit program was approved. They will renew the United Healthcare plan provided by Stapleton Insurance. Handbook revisions were reviewed...
