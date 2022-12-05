Last weekend was the kickoff of the Christmas season in downtown Greensboro with the Festival of Lights and the Holiday Parade. Saturday, Dec. 10, holiday events sponsored by Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) continue with the Downtown Jingle Jog 5K and Otis & Wawa’s 7th Annual SantaCon Bar Crawl fundraiser. These events may not be considered quite as family friendly as the previous weekend’s events, unless, of course, your family is made up of adults over 21, but they should once again fill the downtown with holiday spirit, or spirits as the case may be.

