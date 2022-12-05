Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Chick-fil-A Is A-OK With North Carolina Diners
There’s no question that residents of Guilford County and those across the North Carolina are eating out more now that pandemic fears have subsided. In fact, a new study just released found that, in the last three months, North Carolinians have been eating out 7 percent more than in the previous quarter.
Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule
In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
Councilmember Wells Makes An Appeal For A Peaceful Christmas Season
District 2 Councilmember Goldie Wells took her time at the end of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to make an appeal to the people of Greensboro, and particularly to the people in her district, to have a peaceful Christmas season. At the end of the regular meetings...
Pallet Shelter Project Running Ahead Of Schedule
On Oct. 10, the Greensboro City Council held a special meeting to approve funding to buy pallet shelters to provide housing for homeless people this winter. At that meeting the City Council approved $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet shelters and it was estimated that what was named the “Doorway Project” would be up and running in January.
Boom Supersonic Has Major Announcement On Tuesday
Boom Supersonic is scheduled to announce its new engine manufacturer at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Boom announced on Jan. 26 that it would spend at least $500 million for its manufacturing facility at PTIA. Before that announcement on the morning of Jan. 26 both the Greensboro City Council and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners met and voted unanimously to award economic incentives to Boom to facilitate the manufacture of supersonic passenger aircraft at PTIA.
Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
Festivities Continue Downtown With Jingle Jog and Santacon Bar Crawl
Last weekend was the kickoff of the Christmas season in downtown Greensboro with the Festival of Lights and the Holiday Parade. Saturday, Dec. 10, holiday events sponsored by Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) continue with the Downtown Jingle Jog 5K and Otis & Wawa’s 7th Annual SantaCon Bar Crawl fundraiser. These events may not be considered quite as family friendly as the previous weekend’s events, unless, of course, your family is made up of adults over 21, but they should once again fill the downtown with holiday spirit, or spirits as the case may be.
