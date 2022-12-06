MFA criticizes ‘unworkable’ SEC dealer proposals that could drive out hedge funds and fuel market stress

Read full article on original website
PennSERS considers refreshing private markets pacing plans
PennSERS considers refreshing private markets pacing plans

The Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System reviewed recommended changes to its 2023 private equity and credit and real estate investment pacing plans.
Man FRM eyes quant hedge funds amid ongoing economic turmoil
Man FRM eyes quant hedge funds amid ongoing economic turmoil

Systematic macro hedge funds such as trend-following and quantitative macro are well-placed to navigate 2023's economic and geopolitical upheaval, as investor appetite shifts from illiquid to liquid strategies, according to Jens Foehrenbach, chief investment officer of Man FRM.
Louisiana Teachers’ pension advances private markets pacing plan
Louisiana Teachers' pension advances private markets pacing plan

The Louisiana Teachers' Retirement System approved $475 million in commitments to five private market investments as part of its commitment pace for fiscal 2023.
Sentinel Capital raises $5.2 billion across PE, structured capital funds
New York firm Sentinel Capital Partners held the coincident closings of two funds – Sentinel Capital Partners VII at $4.3 billion and Sentinel Junior Capital II at $835 million. The new funds follow two predecessors that Sentinel raised in 2018—Sentinel Capital Partners VI, L.P. with $2.15 billion of committed...
New Mexico’s Varela named CIO for Hawaii ERS
New Mexico's Varela named CIO for Hawaii ERS

The $22 billion Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii is preparing to welcome Kristin Varela as its chief investment officer on Jan. 17, 2023.
IPERS kicks off absolute return manager search
IPERS kicks off absolute return manager search

The Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System (IPERS) is looking to hire several investment firms actively managing absolute return strategies, according to a request for proposal (RFP) issued Dec. 5.
Thoma Bravo attracts $32.4 billion across three tech-focused funds
Thoma Bravo said it has raised the largest technology buyout on record with the $24.3 billion close of its Thoma Bravo Fund XV. Overall the firm has attracted $32.4 billion in capital with the additional close of Thoma Bravo Discover Fund IV at $6.2 billion and Thoma Bravo Explore Fund II at $1.8 billion. Each fund surpassed its target as technology and buyout strategies continue to dominate institutional investor portfolios.
