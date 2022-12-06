MFA criticizes ‘unworkable’ SEC dealer proposals that could drive out hedge funds and fuel market stress

Thoma Bravo said it has raised the largest technology buyout on record with the $24.3 billion close of its Thoma Bravo Fund XV. Overall the firm has attracted $32.4 billion in capital with the additional close of Thoma Bravo Discover Fund IV at $6.2 billion and Thoma Bravo Explore Fund II at $1.8 billion. Each fund surpassed its target as technology and buyout strategies continue to dominate institutional investor portfolios.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO