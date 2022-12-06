Read full article on original website
USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail now as we just hit the peak holiday season. The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season with their all-purpose cleaning devices, and they also make for a great gift idea!. David Yonamine (CEO & President, HIRO Systems Hawaii) shared, “HIRO Systems Hawaii, it was becoming forged during the...
How the Mauna Loa eruption is impacting wildlife and sea animals
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Mauna Loa eruption is not only a danger to people, but can also be harmful to animals on land and in the water. Sea animals here on Oahu beaches could be affected by this eruption even though it is far away. Land animals, especially birds, have...
"Representation matters." | Deaf Santa inspires deaf keiki from around Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Almost 200 deaf keiki wrote down their Christmas wish lists and presented them to a deaf Santa Claus at Pearlridge Center. This event allows deaf children to participate in a major holiday tradition - sitting on Santa's lap. It is the state's only deaf Santa signing...
2022 Holiday events happening around Hawaii
Mele Kalikimaka from KITV! Enjoy all the holiday fun across Hawaii at the following events, happening now through January:
Jan. 6 Capitol rioters, including Hawaii Proud Boys leader, sentenced to prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot prepared for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars. Federal...
Search ends for missing snorkeler following reported shark attack off Maui beach | UPDATE
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rescuers have called off the search for a snorkeler who was reported missing following an alleged shark sighting off Keawakapu Beach on Maui on Thursday. The 60-year-old woman and her husband were snorkeling about 75-yards off Keawakapu Beach around noon on Thursday when the husband said...
Suspect in 1972 Waikiki cold case killing pleads 'not guilty'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An elderly Nevada man accused in a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki pleaded “not guilty” in court on Thursday. Tudor Chirila Jr. appeared via video conference and only spoke when the judge asked if he understands the charge against him, to which he replied “yes.” He remains in custody on $1-million bail.
Rescuers searching for missing snorkeler following 'shark encounter' in waters near Kihei
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency crews are searching for a missing snorkeler missing after a reported shark encounter in waters near the Kihei area on Maui, Thursday afternoon. Rescuers responded to Keawakapu Point just before noon after a 911 caller reported a possible shark attack about 50 yards from shore.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: December 8, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Strong winds continue to impact the islands for Aloha Friday. Wind Advisory in place until Friday evening for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 25-35 mph, gusts to 55 mph. Haleakala will see 35-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph.
Officials give update on missing snorkeler, reported shark attack on Maui
Officials with DLNR DOCARE held a press conference Thursday evening to provide an update on a missing snorkeler and a reported shark attack in waters off Keawakapu Point in Kihei on Maui. Rescuers searching for missing snorkeler following 'shark encounter' in waters near Kihei. Emergency crews are searching for a...
