The Independent

US jobless claims up modestly last week

Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy.Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.Jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs, and combined with other employment data, show that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment. That's despite an economy some see in danger of tipping into a recession due to the aggressive actions of the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move, announced in November, will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs. Interest rates are expected to rise further following the next meeting of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for 15 December.According to Martin Lewis,...
AOL Corp

Mortgage rates drop by largest amount in 41 years

Mortgage rates plunged by nearly a half-percent this week, marking the largest week-over-week decline since November 1981. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.61% from 7.08% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac, which this week changed its methodology calculating rates. The drop follows a sharp decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury last week after a government showed inflation cooled last month.
The Independent

House prices expected to fall by 9% over next two years, says OBR

House prices are expected to fall by nearly 10% over the next couple of years, largely driven by higher mortgage rates and the wider economic downturn. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said house prices are forecast to drop by 9% between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2024.
KITV.com

US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas

Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy. The sharp drop in oil prices the past two days is mostly good news for consumers, signaling prices at the gas pump should continue their recent plunge.
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of December 5: Rates waver

We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. Rates on the top-paying certificates of deposit (CDs) were mixed for a second week. The majority...
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 6, 2022: Rates dip again

Thirty-year loan rates returned Monday to the same low point they notched Thursday, when the flagship average plummeted more than a half percentage point to the mid 6% range. It's the lowest average registered in two and a half months. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Monday's 30-year average subtracted the...
BBC

Cost of living: House prices drop by 2.3% in a month - Halifax

UK house prices saw their biggest drop in 14 years in November, falling 2.3%, reflecting "volatility" in the market, according to mortgage lender Halifax. November marks the third month in a row during which prices have fallen with potential buyers playing safe by delaying purchases. The average UK house price...
mansionglobal.com

Globally, Home Prices Climbed a Robust 8.8% in the Third Quarter Despite Rocky Economies

Despite the economic turmoil throughout the world in 2022—whether it be in the form of soaring interest rates, inflation or changing governments—property prices are still rising at a rate of 8.8% per year, according to Knight Frank’s most recent global house price index, released Wednesday. The third-quarter...
rigzone.com

USA Gasoline Price Now Lower Than Year Ago Average

The U.S. regular gasoline price average is now lower than it was a year ago, according to the AAA gas prices website. As of December 8 the regular gasoline price average is $3.329 per gallon, compared to the average price of $3.343 per gallon a year ago, the site showed. Yesterday’s average was $3.355 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.470 per gallon and the month ago average was $3.804 per gallon, the site highlighted. The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline was seen on June 14 at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA website pointed out.
HAWAII STATE

