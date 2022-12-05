ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations

A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in rural North Carolina has left tens of thousands of people without power, schools closed, a curfew imposed, and authorities investigating what they say was an intentional, criminal attack. As the outages continued into Monday, questions persisted about who carried out the attack...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Pellet plant permit delayed amid environmental justice concerns

State officials have delayed approving an expansion for a wood pellet plant in northeastern North Carolina while they consider concerns about how the plant affects the environment and nearby communities of color. The state Department of Environmental Quality was supposed to decide two weeks ago whether to issue an air...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Moore County resources: Where to find shelter, food, Wi-Fi amid power outage

After two power substations were shot at this past weekend, thousands of people in Moore County are facing and bracing for days without electricity. Schools in the county are still closed Tuesday, as are many businesses and restaurants. Even traffic lights aren’t working correctly, so most drivers are treating intersections as four-way stops. Schools are expected to announce by 4 p.m. Tuesday if they will open for Wednesday.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
NC Board of Education sends mixed message as it slow-walks teacher pay revamp

This content originally appeared in WFAE reporter Ann Doss Helms' weekly email newsletter. To get news and analysis directly in your inbox, sign up here. To hear state Board of Education Chair Eric Davis and Superintendent Catherine Truitt tell it, revising the way North Carolina licenses, supports and rewards its teachers is fundamental to helping students learn more.
With power out, a North Carolina community shares tamales

In Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands remain without power after gunshots were fired at two electrical substations, Latino community members are helping others by preparing hot, home-cooked food. The Rev. Javier Castrejón says the immigrant members of his congregation at the San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins are mostly...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Holiday fun in the Carolinas

The holiday season is upon us in the Carolinas, and there are many places here to get into the spirit. These are some ways to celebrate the season. Speedway Christmas (now-Jan. 8) Got the need for holiday lights? You can head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway now to see the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have...
ARIZONA STATE
Why Warnock's seat means so much to Senate Democrats

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. "The truth is it's not a 1% difference," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. "It's a world of difference." Warnock's victory over former NFL and...
GEORGIA STATE
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church

Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Morning News Brief

Georgia voters kept their senator last night. Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RAPHAEL WARNOCK: I am Georgia. WARNOCK: I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility. INSKEEP: Warnock is the...
GEORGIA STATE
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

