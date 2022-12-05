Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Cooper says Moore County attack signals a 'new threat level'
Governor Roy Cooper says he wants utilities to ramp up electric grid security following Saturday’s attack on two electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina, that knocked out power to about 45,000 customers. At a news conference Monday, Cooper said the state will consider new strategies to keep the...
When it comes to fear, the Moore County shootings hit the bullseye
Is it simple vandalism or something darker? That’s still the question about the shootings at two Moore County substations that left thousands without power. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his "On My Mind" commentary, says it’s natural these days to think the worst. If they wanted fear, they...
Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed
RALEIGH — Duke Energy said Wednesday that it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged when it was shot up and that it expects power to be fully restored by the evening. In a statement to customers on its website, the energy company said that all of the equipment...
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in rural North Carolina has left tens of thousands of people without power, schools closed, a curfew imposed, and authorities investigating what they say was an intentional, criminal attack. As the outages continued into Monday, questions persisted about who carried out the attack...
Thousands in Moore County still lack power after an attack damaged substations
Whoever opened fire on the power grid in North Carolina last weekend drove some people out of their homes. Nick de la Canal of our member station WFAE met some of them. NICK DE LA CANAL, BYLINE: A conference room at the Southern Pines Police Department has become a makeshift shelter here. Gail Clark says it's better than her house.
Pellet plant permit delayed amid environmental justice concerns
State officials have delayed approving an expansion for a wood pellet plant in northeastern North Carolina while they consider concerns about how the plant affects the environment and nearby communities of color. The state Department of Environmental Quality was supposed to decide two weeks ago whether to issue an air...
North Carolina DHHS accused of neglecting foster care children with disabilities
A new lawsuit accuses North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services of failing to protect children with disabilities in the state foster care system, while spending millions a year to segregate them in psychiatric facilities. Staff from Disability Rights North Carolina have observed the abuses outlined in the...
Moore County resources: Where to find shelter, food, Wi-Fi amid power outage
After two power substations were shot at this past weekend, thousands of people in Moore County are facing and bracing for days without electricity. Schools in the county are still closed Tuesday, as are many businesses and restaurants. Even traffic lights aren’t working correctly, so most drivers are treating intersections as four-way stops. Schools are expected to announce by 4 p.m. Tuesday if they will open for Wednesday.
Who's the Anson County Sheriff? It might take a lawsuit to figure out
There’s a big question in Anson County today – who is the sheriff?. The Anson County Commission, with two outgoing members, held an emergency meeting Monday night to appoint someone to serve the term of the sheriff who died in September but was reelected in November without opposition.
Moore County attack shows U.S. electric grid's Achilles' heel
Authorities say it's still too early to say who fired gunshots into a pair of Duke Energy substations in central North Carolina, or why. But experts say the attack is a warning sign of the electric grid's vulnerability to people with bad intentions. The sheriff in Moore County, about 100...
NC Board of Education sends mixed message as it slow-walks teacher pay revamp
This content originally appeared in WFAE reporter Ann Doss Helms' weekly email newsletter. To get news and analysis directly in your inbox, sign up here. To hear state Board of Education Chair Eric Davis and Superintendent Catherine Truitt tell it, revising the way North Carolina licenses, supports and rewards its teachers is fundamental to helping students learn more.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn broke rules over a 'meme' crypto, a House panel finds
RALEIGH, N.C. — Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules. The investigation examined the one-term Republican's...
State judge places a hold on Oregon's gun law and the state says it will appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon's tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney County...
With power out, a North Carolina community shares tamales
In Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands remain without power after gunshots were fired at two electrical substations, Latino community members are helping others by preparing hot, home-cooked food. The Rev. Javier Castrejón says the immigrant members of his congregation at the San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins are mostly...
Supreme Court set to hear North Carolina case that argues only lawmakers can draw congressional maps
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a North Carolina elections case to determine who has the ultimate power to draw Congressional maps: the state legislature or state courts. State Republican legislative leaders have cited the little-known "independent state legislature theory" in making their case that lawmakers...
Holiday fun in the Carolinas
The holiday season is upon us in the Carolinas, and there are many places here to get into the spirit. These are some ways to celebrate the season. Speedway Christmas (now-Jan. 8) Got the need for holiday lights? You can head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway now to see the...
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have...
Why Warnock's seat means so much to Senate Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. "The truth is it's not a 1% difference," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. "It's a world of difference." Warnock's victory over former NFL and...
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church
Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
Morning News Brief
Georgia voters kept their senator last night. Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RAPHAEL WARNOCK: I am Georgia. WARNOCK: I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility. INSKEEP: Warnock is the...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0