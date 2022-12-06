Read full article on original website
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Friday, Dec. 9 – Winter Storm Warning, 5-8 Inches of Snow Expected In Next 24 Hours in the Basin
KPVI Newschannel 6
Klamath County sheriff will not enforce magazine capacity ban
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff Chris Kaber sent the following to the Herald & News on Sunday, Dec. 4. The last release from this office concerning Ballot Measure 114 and implications to lawful firearms owners was almost a month ago. We have not issued more public updates due to the everchanging...
mybasin.com
New ROADSIDE CAMERA Installed in Klamath County
Klamath County has installed a roadside weather conditions camera at the intersection of Dead Indian Memorial Road and Clover Creek Road. Current images and additional information can be viewed at the following location. On the internet navigate to:. KlamathCounty.org. Departments. Public Works. Roads. Road Conditions and Cameras. Or the following...
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Flash, Dec. 9, 2022
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about Sagewood Grocery Gives Back with Monthly Drawing, Lakeview Skate & Bike Park Site Meeting Tuesday, Lake County Food Share's Christmas Distribution, and Annual Christmas Concert Dec. 18.
mybasin.com
Lakeview Falls Victim of Two Fraudulent Financial Transactions
The Town of Lakeview recently discovered that it is the victim of two fraudulent financial transactions that may be due to a cybersecurity or other breach. At this time, the total loss is estimated to be approximately $199,000.00. An incident response team has been activated to investigate the fraudulent transactions,...
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: Heavy snow and strong winds will make for very difficult travel conditions in the higher elevations into Saturday
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
mybasin.com
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
