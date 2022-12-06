Read full article on original website
Related
Grant Wahl, American soccer journalist critical of Qatar, dies while covering World Cup
According to his brother, Eric Wahl, American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar. His brother announced Wahl's death via a video posted on his Instagram account. Wahl was a staunch human rights defender and highly critical of Qatar. Last month, security temporarily denied...
Watch: Son of Croatia player shows great sportsmanship in consoling Brazil's Neymar
After a 0-0 battle through regulation, Neymar scored what was presumably going to be the game-winning goal in the quarterfinals match in the 106th minute — a strike that tied him with Pele for the country's all-time record in men's soccer. Croatia's Bruno Petkovic put in the equalizer to send the action to penalties, however, where the victors connected on all four of their PKs.
Comments / 0