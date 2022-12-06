ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suspects rob $80,000 worth of cellphones from T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst: police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four suspects are wanted for allegedly robbing $80,000 worth of cell phones at gunpoint from a T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened at the store located on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue just before noon.

Police say the cell phones were taken from a safe in the back of the store.

Police described the suspects as four Black men. Two were wearing black jackets, black pants, a black mask with black sneakers and had a thin build, according to police. Another suspect was wearing white sneakers, authorities say. It's unclear what the fourth suspect was wearing.

Police say the suspects fled the store in a silver four-door vehicle in an unknown direction.

Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities say.

