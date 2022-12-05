Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Related
arkadelphian.com
Gregory Marshall
The journey of life for Gregory Douglas Marshall began on December 20, 1953, in Kansas City, Missouri when he was born to Charles and Odessa Cummings Marshall. He was raised in Arkadelphia by his grandmother, Augusta Balch Cummings who ruled tenderly with an iron fist. She taught him to live by high morals, fear God and get an education.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Dec. 7
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Pay raises on table for county’s officials, employees
12/7/2022: This article has been updated to correct the amount of the proposed raises, and to include comment from Justice of the Peace Ricky Arnold. Pay raises for elected officials and county employees will be up for discussion the next time the Clark County Quorum Court meets. On Monday, Dec....
arkadelphian.com
Antoine man missing
Authorities in Pike County are seeking the public’s help in locating a man they say went missing from Antoine. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday issued a statement on social media along with a photo of Gerald Gentry. Gentry is believed to be in a tan 2004...
arkadelphian.com
School board OKs student transfers, approves expulsion
The Arkadelphia Board of Education held a light December meeting Tuesday at Goza Middle School, moving swiftly through the few agenda items that were up for discussion. While most of the meeting was dedicated to a student choir performance and Badger Pride awards, the board had three action items and approved each without much discussion.
arkadelphian.com
Amity, Arkadelphia tapped to receive funding for water projects
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. Among the grants are to the City of Amity totaling $1.7 million for improvements to its water system,...
arkadelphian.com
Lead Tiger earns 4th regional Coach of the Year award
WACO, Texas — The American Football Coaches Association has named Ouachita Baptist University’s Todd Knight as its regional coach of the year for the 2022 season. This is Knight’s fourth AFCA regional coach of the year honor with all four awards following undefeated regular seasons and appearances in the NCAA Division II playoffs. He was also honored in 2014, 2018, and 2019. Knight and the other regional coaches of the year will be honored at the 2023 AFCA Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 9. The national coaches of the year will be announced at that convention.
arkadelphian.com
Directors raise cap on city manager’s spending authority
The cost of doing business is going up, City Manager Gary Brinkley told members of the Arkadelphia City Board Tuesday evening. Currently, bids must be taken for goods above $20,000 and building costs above $35,000, Brinkley said, suggesting that the amounts be raised to $35,000 and $50,000, respectively, as officials are often hampered by the lower figures, which have not been raised since 2013.
arkadelphian.com
Badger defense shuts down Knights
At the end of the first quarter in the Arkadelphia Badgers’ 59-28 win over the Centerpoint Knights, the Badgers held a 19-13 lead over the Knights after a buzzer-beating three by Centerpoint. By the end of the second quarter, the Knights had only increased their score by a paltry two points as the Badgers finished the half on a 18-2 run, putting the score at 37-15, never again letting the the Knights within 20 points.
Comments / 0