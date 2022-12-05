WACO, Texas — The American Football Coaches Association has named Ouachita Baptist University’s Todd Knight as its regional coach of the year for the 2022 season. This is Knight’s fourth AFCA regional coach of the year honor with all four awards following undefeated regular seasons and appearances in the NCAA Division II playoffs. He was also honored in 2014, 2018, and 2019. Knight and the other regional coaches of the year will be honored at the 2023 AFCA Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 9. The national coaches of the year will be announced at that convention.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO