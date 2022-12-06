ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SALEM WARES DOWN THE WARRIORS

CARROLLTON OH- Salem has had the first couple conference games of the season on the road, and their road trip would continue on Wednesday as they went to Carrollton. The Warriors lived up to their name and gave the Quakers a heck of a fight, for about two quarters. A 16-4 third frame from Salem would let them run away with a 58-33 win.
Salem @ Poland – 2022 United Way Classic

On Saturday December 10th, Salem Girls Basketball will travel to Poland High School to take on the Bulldogs in the 2022 United Way Holiday Basketball Classic. The game will tip off at 3:30 pm and will be varsity only. Details on the event are listed below. Go Quakers!. GAME SCHEDULE:
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
