ysnlive.com
SALEM WARES DOWN THE WARRIORS
CARROLLTON OH- Salem has had the first couple conference games of the season on the road, and their road trip would continue on Wednesday as they went to Carrollton. The Warriors lived up to their name and gave the Quakers a heck of a fight, for about two quarters. A 16-4 third frame from Salem would let them run away with a 58-33 win.
salemathletics.org
Salem @ Poland – 2022 United Way Classic
On Saturday December 10th, Salem Girls Basketball will travel to Poland High School to take on the Bulldogs in the 2022 United Way Holiday Basketball Classic. The game will tip off at 3:30 pm and will be varsity only. Details on the event are listed below. Go Quakers!. GAME SCHEDULE:
Youngstown State football star nabs major postseason honor
He is the Penguins first first-team All-American since Mychal Savage in 2009
clevelandbrowns.com
Browns recognize 4 Northeast Ohio High Schools for OHSAA State Championship victories
The Browns are proud to recognize four Northeast Ohio high schools for winning their respective divisions in the OHSAA State Championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. South Range, Canfield, St. Edward and Glenville each advanced to the final round and triumphed in the championship game, showcasing...
Austintown Fitch lineman commits to college
Josh Fitzgerald is a 6'3", 275 pound lineman that plays on both sides of the ball for the Falcons
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
Semi crash slows traffic in Mahoning County
A semi went off the road and overturned in Beaver Township Thursday.
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
The Salem City School District is getting $37,882 from Ohio to expand its campus.
One Tank Trip: Sebring Mansion
"If these walls could talk" is what some say about this historic home. And it's just a one tank trip!
WLWT 5
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
Country pop star Shania Twain is going on tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on June 30, the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15 and KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 28, 2023.
Popular route in Austintown back open
A popular route in Austintown is back open after work wrapped up on a bridge replacement project.
Cars line up at Youngstown gas station for free fuel
It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown.
Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren
The demolition of Warren's former St. Joseph Hospital is underway.
whbc.com
CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
WFMJ.com
Diocese intervenes to help rescue Kennedy Catholic from 'vulnerable position'
The Catholic Diocese Erie is intervening to help Mercer County’s Kennedy Catholic High and Middle Schools recover from what Bishop Lawrence Persico characterizes as a “vulnerable position”. In a letter to the Shenango Valley Catholic School System community, Bishop Persico responded recent resignations of the school’s acting...
WFMJ.com
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
Rollover crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Boardman on Monday evening.
