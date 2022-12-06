Check Out The Winter Institute For Junior High Students At College Of The Canyons This Upcoming January

Related
Eye On The Valley – iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources & Upcoming Events – December 9, 2022
Host: Matt Watson Topic: iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources and Upcoming Events Guests: Amanda Fischer, Elizabeth “Liza” Purdy Eye On The Valley – iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources and Upcoming Events – December 9, 2022 On this episode of Eye On The Valley, host Matt Watson welcomes guests ...
SCVi Charter School Invites Community To Virtual Info Session
The session is expected to provide information on the charter school’s hybrid, online, home school, and seat-based learning options for grades TK through 12. Potential new families are encouraged to join SCVi directors and facilitators for the school’s online seminar to learn more about its tuition-free learning programs based in Castaic, hosted via Zoom from ...
COC Nursing Students Celebrate Graduation With Pinning Ceremony
The Class of 2023 graduates of College of the Canyons’ (COC) nursing program celebrated their achievement Tuesday with a pinning ceremony. On Tuesday afternoon, COC nursing students and their families gathered in the school’s Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita to celebrate their statuses as registered nurses with a pinning ceremony. “Nursing is a science ...
COC Institute Of Culinary Education Hosts Fundraiser Dinner
College of the Canyons’ Institute of Culinary Education hosted its first fundraiser dinner this week, with funds giving back to culinary programs. Warm food and Christmas tunes filled the air in the COC Valencia Campus Institute for Culinary Education Building Tuesday, as students served their meals to a crowd before a wine-selling event fundraising for ...
Unionized COC Part-Time Faculty To Strike Next Week
College of the Canyons is preparing for part-time faculty to go on strike during finals week, which begins this Monday. Unionized part-time faculty at COC are giving the institution until 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 to come to an agreement with them regarding contract negotiations before going on strike, according to union AFT Local ...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
Los Angeles County, CA
780
Followers
369
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.https://www.hometownstation.com/
Comments / 0