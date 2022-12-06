ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Check Out The Winter Institute For Junior High Students At College Of The Canyons This Upcoming January

By Carl Goldman
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quf6k_0jZSZ0iD00

If you have a child who is middle school age, have them come check out the Winter Institute at College of the Canyons this upcoming January!

(more…)

Comments / 0

Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Eye On The Valley – iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources & Upcoming Events – December 9, 2022

Host: Matt Watson  Topic: iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources and Upcoming Events Guests: Amanda Fischer, Elizabeth “Liza” Purdy Eye On The Valley – iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources and Upcoming Events – December 9, 2022 On this episode of Eye On The Valley, host Matt Watson welcomes guests ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Unionized COC Part-Time Faculty To Strike Next Week

College of the Canyons is preparing for part-time faculty to go on strike during finals week, which begins this Monday. Unionized part-time faculty at COC are giving the institution until 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 to come to an agreement with them regarding contract negotiations before going on strike, according to union AFT Local ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
780
Followers
369
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy