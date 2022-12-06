Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Related
"I'd have one or two of your six rings" — Ron Harper claims the Cavaliers would've stopped Michael Jordan's first three-peat
Years before he joined Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, Ron Harper was a member of the up-and-coming Cleveland Cavaliers squad.
League Executive Says Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Has Worst Contract In NBA
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has faced criticism from fans who think he is overpaid. Now, Robinson is starting to hear it from league personnel. An NBA executive recently told Heavy.com Robinson's $90-million contract is the "worst" in the league. “You can argue that, for its length, he has the...
Kevin Garnett Recalls How Michael Jordan Called Off A Pickup Game After KG Tried To Fight Scottie Pippen
Kevin Garnett tells the story of how he almost fought Scottie Pippen and caused Michael Jordan to call off a pickup game.
Chicago Bulls emphasize patience for rookie Dalen Terry’s inclusion in rotation: ‘The game just has to slow down for him’
It’s impossible to miss Dalen Terry on the sidelines of a Chicago Bulls game. On the bench, with his hoodie zipped to his chin and pulled over his head, Terry often resembles an over-energetic little brother at an AAU game. He leaps on top of teammates, wobbles his knees through dance choreographies and, at one point, pretended to stomp on miniature versions of the opponent. But while Terry ...
Zion Williamson says playoff loss to Suns played part in late dunk
Pelicans star Zion Williamson admitted he went up for a 360 dunk at the end of Friday night's win over the Suns because they eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs last season.
NBA Analyst Explains Why New York Knicks Should Try To Acquire DeMar DeRozan
New York Knicks have been encouraged to go for DeMar DeRozan.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge
Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
Williamson’s 35 points lift Pelicans past Suns, 128-117
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson apologized for his 360-degree, one-handed slam dunk that angered the Phoenix Suns at the end of a game that the New Orleans Pelicans were already going to win. Still, the crowd-pleasing play symbolized Williamson’s potential to rise above the disappointments of previous seasons...
NBA Analyst Charles Barkley Says the Bulls Should ‘Blow It Up'
NBA Hall of Famer says Bulls should 'blow it up' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amid a 9-14 start to the season, one NBA analyst thinks it's time to start over with the Chicago Bulls. "Blow it up. It's time," Charles Barkley said in an appearance on Waddle &...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley urges Chicago Bulls to "blow it up"
The Chicago Bulls are off to a disappointing 10-14 start to the season, and NBA analyst Charles Barkley thinks the team has to enter rebuild mode. . Barkley appeared on Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 radio and urged the Bulls to start over. “Blow it up. It’s time,” Barkley...
NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS
Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets, 122-116
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Irving scored 12-fourth quarter points. “In the fourth quarter they were just playing with a lot of comfort, and we just got to be really prepared for other team’s best shots even if they’re coming in and not playing well as well throughout the season, they’re still talented,” Irving said. “We just got to pay our respects and play the game the right way.”
silverscreenandroll.com
Shorthanded Lakers fall to Raptors on the road
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel all ruled out at various points before the game; the Lakers didn’t have the players to really compete with the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 123-116 in a night Laker Nation would like to forget.
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff And His Cavaliers Welcome Back An Old Friend Friday Night
When the Cavaliers tipoff against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, there will be a familiar face on the opposing bench: Mike Brown. Brown doesn't just have ties to the Cavs' organization, but also directly to current head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff estimates their connection dates back to when he...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Doncic and the Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 32.1 points per game.
Yardbarker
Mike Conley (knee) returning for Jazz, Collin Sexton (hamstring) out
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been cleared to play in Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games with an injured left knee. Conley will be on a minutes restriction during his first contest since Nov. 19. "I've been working, and we're still working through...
Jazz Update Conley & Markkanen's Status for Timberwolves Matchup
The Utah Jazz take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Rudy Gobert's homecoming.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
News On 6
Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102
Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
Comments / 0