Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls emphasize patience for rookie Dalen Terry’s inclusion in rotation: ‘The game just has to slow down for him’

It’s impossible to miss Dalen Terry on the sidelines of a Chicago Bulls game. On the bench, with his hoodie zipped to his chin and pulled over his head, Terry often resembles an over-energetic little brother at an AAU game. He leaps on top of teammates, wobbles his knees through dance choreographies and, at one point, pretended to stomp on miniature versions of the opponent. But while Terry ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge

Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley urges Chicago Bulls to "blow it up"

The Chicago Bulls are off to a disappointing 10-14 start to the season, and NBA analyst Charles Barkley thinks the team has to enter rebuild mode. ​. Barkley appeared on Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 radio and urged the Bulls to start over. “Blow it up. It’s time,” Barkley...
CHICAGO, IL
Motorious

NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets, 122-116

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Irving scored 12-fourth quarter points. “In the fourth quarter they were just playing with a lot of comfort, and we just got to be really prepared for other team’s best shots even if they’re coming in and not playing well as well throughout the season, they’re still talented,” Irving said. “We just got to pay our respects and play the game the right way.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
silverscreenandroll.com

Shorthanded Lakers fall to Raptors on the road

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel all ruled out at various points before the game; the Lakers didn’t have the players to really compete with the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 123-116 in a night Laker Nation would like to forget.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff And His Cavaliers Welcome Back An Old Friend Friday Night

When the Cavaliers tipoff against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, there will be a familiar face on the opposing bench: Mike Brown. Brown doesn't just have ties to the Cavs' organization, but also directly to current head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff estimates their connection dates back to when he...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 32.1 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Mike Conley (knee) returning for Jazz, Collin Sexton (hamstring) out

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been cleared to play in Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games with an injured left knee. Conley will be on a minutes restriction during his first contest since Nov. 19. "I've been working, and we're still working through...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News On 6

Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102

Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

