New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
Lafayette Police working the scene of major vehicle crash
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently working the scene of a major vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
wbrz.com
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lafayette County (Lafayette County, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lafayette on Thursday. The accident happened at I-10W MM100 at around 3:44 p.m. The collision involved two vehicles. Authorities claim that one of the vehicles collided with an unoccupied, stalled vehicle, causing the collision.
kalb.com
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
Driver in critical condition after striking unoccupied vehicle on I-10 in Lafayette
UPDATE: 7:15 P.M.: All lanes have reopened on I-10 westbound near MP100 following a two-vehicle crash. Delays are approximately 6 miles, police said. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-10 (westbound) at mm 100, near the Ambassador Caffery exit. Police said the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. when […]
brproud.com
Crash victim airlifted after tractor-trailer and tractor collide in Pointe Coupee Parish
BLANKS, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4, Louisiana State Police and Livonia Police Department all responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and tractor collided on US 190 east of LA 976. LSP said, “Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 190 prior to...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Avenue. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria man arrested after pursuit, released yesterday on a $100,500.00 bond
On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
Louisiana man opens fire as deputy initiates traffic stop
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire as a deputy tried to pull him over, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Trooper-involved shooting kills one on I-10
Detectives with Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a fatal Trooper-involved shooting.
Lafayette Police locates over $267K in cocaine, one arrested
Lafayette Police Department Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation in Nov., finding two and a half kilos of illegal substances.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for battery. According to BRPD, Clarence Green, 26, is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary
Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.
theadvocate.com
Men convicted of killing UL student Lee Long Jr. sentenced to prison
In the moments before three men convicted in the shooting death of University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Lee Long Jr. were sentenced to prison on Friday, Long's family members described the loss that befell them after his death. The grief hits each time they pass his bedroom, which still...
Lafayette Police investigate suspicious death of two people
Lafayette Police Investigators are investigating the discovery of a suspicious death of two people in a residence in the 200 block of Woodrow Street.
KPLC TV
Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate
Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
