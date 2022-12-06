ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

wbrz.com

Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
JENNINGS, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Avenue. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria man arrested after pursuit, released yesterday on a $100,500.00 bond

On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for battery. According to BRPD, Clarence Green, 26, is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Men convicted of killing UL student Lee Long Jr. sentenced to prison

In the moments before three men convicted in the shooting death of University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Lee Long Jr. were sentenced to prison on Friday, Long's family members described the loss that befell them after his death. The grief hits each time they pass his bedroom, which still...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
OBERLIN, LA
