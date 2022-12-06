ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s

If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

‘Just straight up soul food’ right here in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
CENTRAL, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

LaFayette man survives 20-hours in ocean after falling from ship

James Michael Grimes, a 28-year-old resident of LaFayette, made international headlines recently for surviving close to twenty hours of staying afloat in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard from a cruise ship. Traveling among a group of eighteen family members en route to Cozumel, Mexico on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs woman hit, killed walking along road

CLINTON, La. – A Denham Springs woman died Wednesday night after a pickup truck hit her while she was walking on the side of the road. State Police said Carly Kennison, 44, was wearing dark clothing as she walked along La. 63, just past La. 37, when a Ford F-250 hit her a little after 8:30 p.m.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
postsouth.com

Palace Theater, one of Louisiana's most endangered sites, slowly being restored

A historic entertainment venue in Jackson Parish, named one of the state's most endangered sites, is in the beginning stages of being restored. The Palace Theater in Jonesboro became a popular gathering space for this rural north central Louisiana community with popular westerns, double features, and even newsreels of worldly events. Newspapers advertisements show that as many as three different movies were presented during one week in the 1930s and '40s.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown

BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport

If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
SHREVEPORT, LA
