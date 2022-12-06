Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Town of Henderson makes way for Margaritaville
Cajun Palms RV Resort in Henderson is in the process of changing to Margaritaville RV Resort. We talk with campers, resort management, and the mayor about this change.
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s
If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
Home for the Holidays drawing winners announced
Tonight is the night! The winner of the 2022 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC.
KLFY.com
‘Just straight up soul food’ right here in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
LaFayette man survives 20-hours in ocean after falling from ship
James Michael Grimes, a 28-year-old resident of LaFayette, made international headlines recently for surviving close to twenty hours of staying afloat in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard from a cruise ship. Traveling among a group of eighteen family members en route to Cozumel, Mexico on...
Ville Platte resident gifted bike after walking to work for years
After walking miles to work for years, a neighbor gave her a bike. But then that bike was stolen, and she was back on foot.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
wbrz.com
Person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.
wbrz.com
Denham Springs woman hit, killed walking along road
CLINTON, La. – A Denham Springs woman died Wednesday night after a pickup truck hit her while she was walking on the side of the road. State Police said Carly Kennison, 44, was wearing dark clothing as she walked along La. 63, just past La. 37, when a Ford F-250 hit her a little after 8:30 p.m.
postsouth.com
Palace Theater, one of Louisiana's most endangered sites, slowly being restored
A historic entertainment venue in Jackson Parish, named one of the state's most endangered sites, is in the beginning stages of being restored. The Palace Theater in Jonesboro became a popular gathering space for this rural north central Louisiana community with popular westerns, double features, and even newsreels of worldly events. Newspapers advertisements show that as many as three different movies were presented during one week in the 1930s and '40s.
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
wbrz.com
Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown
BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport
If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
KPLC TV
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
brproud.com
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
