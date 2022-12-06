Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD
Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
Is the New United Skates of America Open Yet in Jackson, NJ?
We are excited about the new Jackson Skating Center, United Skates of America, the only roller skating place in Ocean County. A flood of sadness rushed through Ocean County when we saw this update on the Jackson Skating Center's Facebook. From the Jackson Skating Center Facebook:. Thank You for being...
thesandpaper.net
Stafford Cops Catch Grinch Red-Handed; Christmas Saved
Two frantic students burst through the door of Southern Regional High School Resource Officer Joseph Stanziano’s office, alerting him that The Grinch is in the building. At first the officer doesn’t believe the kids, but a quick check of the security footage shows it’s true – and not only that, the furry green intruder disguised as Santa is making off with the school’s Christmas tree.
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
thecoaster.net
Historic Commission in Asbury Park’s Future?
The rear portion of the iconic Casino building on Asbury Park’s boardwalk was demolished many years ago. Whether Asbury Park will create a historic preservation committee – in view of the fact this past year or so has seen threats to iconic sites there – is a matter most likely to be pursued aggressively in the new year after new City Councilwoman Angela Ahbez-Anderson will be sworn in.
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
It’s Christmastime, Here Are the 10 Best Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Here are the top 10 you chose, especially at Christmastime. These are the places where you will take family and friends visiting this holiday season. Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the...
This Holiday Photo-Op Is Coming To The Trenton Farmers Market
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Trenton Farmers Market is spreading some holiday cheer this weekend!. It’s the perfect time to start getting as many pictures of your kids with Santa to slap on the front of your Christmas cards and this is the perfect opportunity!
Aldi in Brick Is Finally Open. What Other Stores Do You Want in New Jersey?
We've been waiting for this Aldi to open for a while, but what's next?. The old Foodtown Supermarket was empty for years, but that all changed today. Aldi's newest Brick location finally opened, just a little over a year after it was announced. This store is Aldi's second location in Brick, and seventh location in Ocean County. It's at 780 Route 70 in the new Marketplace at Forge Pond shopping center. Per APP, the shopping center has the potential to hold a business with a drive thru, and a restaurant with a liquor license.
thecoaster.net
Scrooge and Company Make Merry at the Crane House
Three actors portray all of the characters in “A Christmas Carol,” as the Traveling Literary Theater brings the Dickens classic to the Crane House in Asbury Park Sun., Dec. 11. “Decrease the surplus population!” That famous quote, attributed to one Ebenezer Scrooge, is familiar from numerous dramatizations of...
This Neighborhood in Toms River is Just Too Cute Decorated for Christmas
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home
Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at-risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
thecoaster.net
Fundraiser for Asbury Park Church
The heat is out at the Ballard United Methodist Church in Asbury Park and a fundraising effort is underway to make the necessary repairs to get it back on. Church officials estimate it will cost $20,000 for a new boiler and a new roof, which is also needed. To make...
Public Invited To Comment On Toms River Police Department
TOMS RIVER – Toms River Police Chief Mitchell A. Little announced that the public is welcome to comment on the Department’s policies and procedures. The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) will be examining all aspects of the Department on December 12, including policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
4.6 Acres Could Be Saved As Open Space
BRICK – The Brick Open Space Savers Committee (BOSS) was formed earlier last year with the purpose of identifying undeveloped parcels of land in town and recommending that they be preserved as open space. The Committee had its first meeting in September 2021 and since then, they have identified...
This Is The Coolest Christmas Tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi
As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
