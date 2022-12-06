ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

redbankgreen

RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD

Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
RED BANK, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Stafford Cops Catch Grinch Red-Handed; Christmas Saved

Two frantic students burst through the door of Southern Regional High School Resource Officer Joseph Stanziano’s office, alerting him that The Grinch is in the building. At first the officer doesn’t believe the kids, but a quick check of the security footage shows it’s true – and not only that, the furry green intruder disguised as Santa is making off with the school’s Christmas tree.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thecoaster.net

Historic Commission in Asbury Park’s Future?

The rear portion of the iconic Casino building on Asbury Park’s boardwalk was demolished many years ago. Whether Asbury Park will create a historic preservation committee – in view of the fact this past year or so has seen threats to iconic sites there – is a matter most likely to be pursued aggressively in the new year after new City Councilwoman Angela Ahbez-Anderson will be sworn in.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Aldi in Brick Is Finally Open. What Other Stores Do You Want in New Jersey?

We've been waiting for this Aldi to open for a while, but what's next?. The old Foodtown Supermarket was empty for years, but that all changed today. Aldi's newest Brick location finally opened, just a little over a year after it was announced. This store is Aldi's second location in Brick, and seventh location in Ocean County. It's at 780 Route 70 in the new Marketplace at Forge Pond shopping center. Per APP, the shopping center has the potential to hold a business with a drive thru, and a restaurant with a liquor license.
BRICK, NJ
thecoaster.net

Scrooge and Company Make Merry at the Crane House

Three actors portray all of the characters in “A Christmas Carol,” as the Traveling Literary Theater brings the Dickens classic to the Crane House in Asbury Park Sun., Dec. 11. “Decrease the surplus population!” That famous quote, attributed to one Ebenezer Scrooge, is familiar from numerous dramatizations of...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home

Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at-risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

Fundraiser for Asbury Park Church

The heat is out at the Ballard United Methodist Church in Asbury Park and a fundraising effort is underway to make the necessary repairs to get it back on. Church officials estimate it will cost $20,000 for a new boiler and a new roof, which is also needed. To make...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Public Invited To Comment On Toms River Police Department

TOMS RIVER – Toms River Police Chief Mitchell A. Little announced that the public is welcome to comment on the Department’s policies and procedures. The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) will be examining all aspects of the Department on December 12, including policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

4.6 Acres Could Be Saved As Open Space

BRICK – The Brick Open Space Savers Committee (BOSS) was formed earlier last year with the purpose of identifying undeveloped parcels of land in town and recommending that they be preserved as open space. The Committee had its first meeting in September 2021 and since then, they have identified...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi

As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

