ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge

NEW YORK – A Queens man who stabbed and killed his own brother inside their Jamaica, Queens home this summer has formally been indicted for murder. A grand jury indicted Henrry Gutierrez for murder and other charges in July after an argument in the multi-unit Jamaican residence where the two men lived on separate floors was revealed by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Gutierrez was arraigned on murder and other charges. “This is a horrific family tragedy. One brother is dead, another faces life in prison and everyone else is left to grieve and mourn and deal for the rest The post Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Bronx man free after 22 years in prison for wrongful conviction

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man who spent nearly half his life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now free. Andre Brown's smile stretched as far as his future as he embraced the two men who helped get him out of prison after 22 years. "I couldn't have made it without these guys," said Brown. In 1999, when Brown was a 22-year-old college student, he said he willingly went in for questioning about an attempted murder in the Bronx. Brown said he had nothing to do with the crime, but a year later he was sentenced to 40 years...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man who killed a 61-year-old woman with a rock while she was sweeping the sidewalk has pleaded guilty. Earlier this week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Elisaul Perez pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the November 2021 attack on 61-year-old Guiying Ma. While sweeping the sidewalk and street on the block of a friend’s house, Ma was struck in the head by a large rock. “Her family, friends and neighbors still mourn the loss of Guiying Ma, whose life was senselessly taken last year in this brutal attack,” District Attorney The post Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus

A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
SECAUCUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy