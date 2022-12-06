Read full article on original website
Gunman Who Fled LI Shooting In Uber Sentenced, Charged In Death Of 2nd Victim
A Long Island man is facing decades in prison after being convicted in the near-fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man, and charged in the shooting death of a second victim.Floyd McNeil, age 26, of Elmont, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Monday, Dec. 6. It followed his …
Mom turns in teen son after Brooklyn subway strangulation, police say
A mother turned in her 16-year-old son who's accused of strangling a woman at a subway station in Brooklyn, police said.
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Suspect stabbed transgender woman in the face twice in Central Harlem attack: DA
CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An alleged attacker faced hate crime charges Thursday for the stabbing of a transgender woman. Alshon Williams, 49, allegedly misgendered the 36-year-old victim, called her an anti-gay slur and stabbed her at least twice in the face on Nov. 1, officials said. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun, firing […]
Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge
NEW YORK – A Queens man who stabbed and killed his own brother inside their Jamaica, Queens home this summer has formally been indicted for murder. A grand jury indicted Henrry Gutierrez for murder and other charges in July after an argument in the multi-unit Jamaican residence where the two men lived on separate floors was revealed by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Gutierrez was arraigned on murder and other charges. “This is a horrific family tragedy. One brother is dead, another faces life in prison and everyone else is left to grieve and mourn and deal for the rest The post Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx man free after 22 years in prison for wrongful conviction
NEW YORK -- A Bronx man who spent nearly half his life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now free. Andre Brown's smile stretched as far as his future as he embraced the two men who helped get him out of prison after 22 years. "I couldn't have made it without these guys," said Brown. In 1999, when Brown was a 22-year-old college student, he said he willingly went in for questioning about an attempted murder in the Bronx. Brown said he had nothing to do with the crime, but a year later he was sentenced to 40 years...
Police searching for thief who robbed 82-year-old man in Queens
Police are searching for a man who robbed an 82-year-old man in Queens last week. The octogenarian was walking on 209th Street near Hillside Avenue in Holliswood.
Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man who killed a 61-year-old woman with a rock while she was sweeping the sidewalk has pleaded guilty. Earlier this week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Elisaul Perez pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the November 2021 attack on 61-year-old Guiying Ma. While sweeping the sidewalk and street on the block of a friend’s house, Ma was struck in the head by a large rock. “Her family, friends and neighbors still mourn the loss of Guiying Ma, whose life was senselessly taken last year in this brutal attack,” District Attorney The post Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found shot to death inside Baychester Houses
A man was found dead after being shot inside the Baychester Houses in Edenwald Thursday night.
jacksonheightspost.com
Corona Man Sentenced to 23-Years-to-Life in Prison for Fatal Stabbing Outside Christening Party
A Queens man was sentenced to 23-years-to life in prison Tuesday for a fatal stabbing that took place outside a baby’s Christening party in Corona in 2019. Antonio Martinez, 50, was sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 16 following a jury trial.
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the Heights
MANHATTAN - Police have arrested the man, they say, yelled “I Hate Mexicans” as he slashed a man’s face during a hate crime in Washington Heights. Police arrested 46-year-old Demont Drawhorn and charged him with hate crime/assault, assault, hate crime/aggravated harassment and criminal posession of a weapon.
NYPD: Car stolen at gunpoint in Pelham Bay
A car was stolen at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, police say.
Police: Freeport man arrested following overdose investigation
Nicholas S. Leroy, 30, was arrested on Thursday after detectives conducted an investigation into a deadly overdose of a Nassau County resident.
NBC New York
NYC Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Student in School
A substitute teacher assigned to a New York City school was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a student at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, authorities said. The NYPD announced the arrest of 77-year-old Vernon Jerom, an educator accused of putting his hands forcefully on the neck...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus
A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
