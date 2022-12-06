Read full article on original website
AEW EVP Comments On PWI Top 100 Tag Teams List
A former AEW World Champion has shared his thoughts on the 2022 PWI Top 100 tag teams. Earlier this week, Pro Wrestling Illustrated named WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos as the best tag team of 2022, and a number of stars from arounf the world of professional wrestling have shared their thoughts on the matter, including current AEW EVP Kenny Omega,
AEW News: Reason Why Miro Has Been Absent From TV; Update on His Status
-- AEW star Miro has barely wrestled in 2022, wrestling all of four matches since January leaving many people wondering where he's been and what his status is with AEW. A recent report from fightfulselect.com has shed some light into his situation with it noting that Miro is "completely healthy" and looking forward to returning to active competition. However, the holdup has been entirely from the creative side as there has been no storylines presented to bring him back into the fold.
Tony Khan Talks About His Mother's Health Issues, ROH Final Battle, William Regal & more
-- Tony Khan spoke to the media earlier today and here is a recap of his question and answer session, written by Jason Powell of www.prowrestling.net:. -Khan said he normally does the media calls on Thursday, but he said he wanted to do it a little differently and cover the entire week. He said they are excited about Saturday’s afternoon time slot for ROH Final Battle.
Sonjay Dutt Talks The Difference Between His Job In The WWE And IMPACT Wrestling
Former WWE producer and current All Elite Wrestling Star Sonjay Dutt appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, where he talked about a number of topics such as it was weird transitioning from a wrestler to a backstage producer, but he quickly learned he loves his backstage work and it is more fulfilling than going out there and wrestling.
Taya Valkyrie Talks About Toughest Knockouts In IMPACT, Her Return To The Company
Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on the Women's Wrestling Talk program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, who the toughest Knockouts in the company are, working with Rosemary and more.
Saraya Reveals Role She Would Have Had In AEW If She Never Got Cleared For In-Ring Wrestling Return
What would Saraya be doing in All Elite Wrestling right now if she were never to get medical clearance from doctors to return to in-ring wrestling action?. The former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this, as well as her thoughts on her in-ring comeback during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.
Tony Khan Explains Situation Involving William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
-- Current AEW personality William Regal has been in the news lately with reports indicating that he is headed back to WWE at the end of the year. This led to some confusion regarding his contractual status as Regal only joined AEW this past spring after getting released by WWE. AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke to the media and cleared up Regal's situation, revealing that Regal approached him and requested that another option year on his existing contract not be picked up as he had wishes to rejoin WWE and work with his son. Khan then alluded to the timing of the ask coinciding with his mother's health issues and he didn't want to stand in the way of two family members who wanted to work together. Khan also added that under the terms agreed to by both sides, Regal won't be appearing on WWE TV next year, and instead will focus on coaching talent.
Sonjay Dutt Reveals Satnam Singh Is Close To Wrestling His First Singles Match In AEW
Former WWE producer and current All Elite Wrestling Star Sonjay Dutt appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, where he talked about a number of topics such as how they are getting real close in having Satnam Singh compete in his first-ever Singles Match in AEW. Sonjay Dutt said:
Sonjay Dutt Sounds Off On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW, His Friendship With Satnam Singh
Sonjay Dutt recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett joining AEW, as well as his friendship with Satnam Singh. Featured below are...
Josh Woods Comments On His Boxing Skills, Interest In Pure Rules Match With Jake Hager
Josh Woods is familiar with the "sweet science." The pro wrestling star recently spoke about his boxing skills, as well as his thoughts on a "Pure Rules" showdown with Jericho Appreciation Society member and AEW star Jake Hager during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Featured below are...
Konnan Reveals New Details On What Went Down During The Post-AEW All Out Media Scrum
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as what really went down during the post-AEW All Out Media Scrum between former AEW World Champion CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. Konnan said:. “So this...
Dustin Rhodes On His Decision To Retire From Pro Wrestling Once His AEW Contract Expires
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as his decision to retire from in-ring competition once his AEW contract expires later this year. Dustin Rhodes said:. “I remember seeing Ray Candy years ago when I broke...
Josh Woods Talks Being Released By WWE NXT And Ending Up In ROH
Former ROH Pure Champion and AEW Star Josh Woods appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he was barely two years in pro wrestling when he got released from WWE NXT in 2016 as well as how he had never done the Indies prior to WWE NXT, so he had no idea what that was, but he ended up having a tryout in ROH and getting signed by them and it really brought back his love of wrestling.
Saraya Talks About William Regal Leaving AEW, Returning To WWE: "We Know Why"
Saraya knows what is going on with William Regal. As noted, the Blackpool Combat Club leader is rumored to be parting ways with All Elite Wrestling for a return to World Wrestling Entertainment. During a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K., the former WWE Superstar known as Paige...
Karrion Kross Says He's Still Interested In Roman Reigns Match, Reflects On Past WWE Release
Karrion Kross recently spoke with the USA Insider for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling star spoke about still looking forward to a potential showdown with Roman Reigns, as well as his past release from WWE and how quickly he and Scarlett Bordeaux were able to find other work.
Homicide Says He Feels Like NJPW STRONG Is A New Chapter For The Promotion's American Audience
Pro wrestling veteran Homicide recently spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a variety of topics such as how he feels like NJPW STRONG is a new chapter for the promotion's American audience and how there are a lot of talents from NJPW coming to America because they are introducing the American version of the promotion and it has the same style just with a little more entertainment.
William Regal Sends One Final Message To Blackpool Combat Club After AEW Dynamite This Week
William Regal will see the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club members down the road. The founder and leader of the BCC group in AEW, which consists of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, took to social media on Thursday to comment on his final AEW Dynamite on TBS appearance from this past Wednesday night.
Braun Strowman Believes He's The Man To Take Universal Title From Roman Reigns, Talks Triple H Running WWE
Braun Strowman recently spoke with Jan Murphy of The Toronto Sun to promote the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar reflected on his release from the company back in 2021, why he feels he is the right person to eventually dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as his thoughts on Paul "Triple H" Levesque being in charge of the promotion since he has returned.
Solo Sikoa On AEW Star Saying He Is A Fan Of The Bloodline Member
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Josh Martinez on the “Superstar Crossover” podcast on topics such as how it's cool that top All Elite Wrestling Star "Absolute" Ricky Starks is a fan of his as he knows who Starks is and he is also a fan of Ricky's mic work.
Ricochet Reveals The Advice Triple H Gave Him Prior To The SmackDown World Cup Finals
Top WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about a number of topics such as the advice WWE's Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H gave him prior to his SmackDown World Cup Finals Match against Santos Escobar last week on SmackDown.
