Neurology News Network for the week ending December 10, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is a critical component for successful treatment decision in this patient population. This analysis provided evidence that most effective way to combat the complexity of treatment for the disease is communication. In the study, investigators observed high levels of anxiety in all caregivers of patients with DS that was linked to the treatment decisions for these patients. They concluded that having trust in a healthcare provider is important for the caregivers, allowing them to feel more confident to discuss their concerns, thus potentially may improving engagement with care priorities. Although, building a foundation of trust with a clinician for caregivers may be a challenge especially after poor past experiences.

7 HOURS AGO