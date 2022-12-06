Read full article on original website
Related
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
neurologylive.com
Fenfluramine Continues to Show Effectiveness, Safety in Long-Term Analysis of Lennox-Gastaut
After nearly a year of treatment with fenfluramine, more than half of patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome demonstrated at least a 50% reduction in drop seizure frequency. Newly published interim findings from the open-label extension of the pivotal phase 3 Study 1601 (NCT03355209) showed that treatment with fenfluramine (Fintepla; UCB Pharma) resulted in sustained reductions in the frequency of motor seizures for patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) over a median duration of 364 days.
ScienceBlog.com
Oral med helps fight osteoporosis
Parathyroid hormone can stimulate bone formation, and analogs of the hormone are often prescribed to patients with osteoporosis; however, these medications are only effective when administered by daily injection. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently identified a promising compound that influences components of the parathyroid...
cohaitungchi.com
Magnesium for Your Health & A Healthy Thyroid
One of the Most Important Nutrients For Your Health. Magnesium might just be a miracle mineral. I know – that sounds too good to be true. But, honestly, when clients ask me about the single most important nutrient (especially for supplementation – more on this later), I always answer the same – magnesium.
neurologylive.com
Seizure-Free Days and Duration Intervals Increased with Fenfluramine in Dravet Syndrome
In a recent time-to-event analysis based on two clinical trials of patients with Dravet syndrome results demonstrated an overall reduction in seizure burden with fenfluramine. News from a recent post-hoc pooled analysis of two clinical trials (NCT02682927, NCT02826863) showed an increase in seizure-free days and increased duration of seizure free intervals with antiseizure medication, fenfluramine (Fintepla, UCB Pharma), in patients with Dravet syndrome (DS).1 These findings suggest that there might be a dose-response to to the treatment and that the quality of life for both caregivers and patients may improve.
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
Medical News Today
Certain gut bacteria may influence overeating of sweet treats
Sweet foods and other desserts are examples of “palatable foods” — foods people consume for pleasure rather than hunger or nutritional need. Like humans, mice also enjoy sweet foods. In a similar way to some people, mice will continue to consume sugary snacks if they’re given access, even when they have already eaten.
MedicalXpress
Research shows idea that mind and body are separate is natural, for neurotypical people
A new research paper by Northeastern professor Iris Berent demonstrates that the idea that the mind and body are separate and distinct rises naturally in people who are neurotypical and is not just the result of culture or environment. People with autism are more likely to see the body and...
neurologylive.com
Communication Critical for Dravet Syndrome, DNL343 to Enter HEALEY ALS Trial, Combination of Seizures and Dementia Leads to Worse Outcomes
Neurology News Network for the week ending December 10, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is a critical component for successful treatment decision in this patient population. This analysis provided evidence that most effective way to combat the complexity of treatment for the disease is communication. In the study, investigators observed high levels of anxiety in all caregivers of patients with DS that was linked to the treatment decisions for these patients. They concluded that having trust in a healthcare provider is important for the caregivers, allowing them to feel more confident to discuss their concerns, thus potentially may improving engagement with care priorities. Although, building a foundation of trust with a clinician for caregivers may be a challenge especially after poor past experiences.
neurologylive.com
Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia Shows Short-Term Potential to Improve Trauma-Related Nightmares
More than half of the patients who reported at least 1 trauma-related nightmare showed decreases after starting brief behavioral treatment. Recently published findings from a study (NCT02571452) of military veterans with insomnia suggested that brief behavioral treatment for insomnia (BBTI) may help reduce trauma-related nightmares; however, the effects of this intervention were not maintained at 6-month follow-up.
neurologylive.com
Building the Biomarker Panel in Neurology: Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein
As the treatment paradigm for neurologic diseases rapidly progresses, the need for more thorough biomarker tools to measure disease progression and severity has increased, and in recent years, GFAP has emerged as a valuable candidate to add to the existing panel. This piece is part of the This Year in...
WebMD
Hair Loss Supplements Show Promise in New Study
Dec. 7, 2022 -- You’ve likely seen the ads for nutritional supplements, gummies, shampoos, and other nonprescription products that allegedly help stop hair loss. But do they work? The FDA does not regulate nutritional products, which means that manufacturers do not have to conduct or submit studies of safety and effectiveness to sell them. But a new review in a prestigious medical journal found that some of these companies have conducted trials, finding that some of the products are likely effective in helping to combat hair loss.
neurologylive.com
Roche Gets FDA Clearance for CSF Beta-Amyloid and Phospho-Tau Alzheimer Disease Assays
The Elecsys pTau181 and Abeta42 cerebrospinal fluid assays achieved 90% concordance with amyloid PET scans, according to Roche’s announcement. The assays are approved for use with the cobas fully automated immunoassay analyzers. According to an announcement from Roche, the company’s Alzheimer disease (AD) cerebrospinal fluid Elecsys assays—including beta-amyloid1-42 CSF...
neurologylive.com
Bridging the Gap of Knowledge in Early Onset Epilepsy to Optimize Clinical Care: Zachary Grinspan, MD, MS
The pediatric epilepsy specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine spoke about how the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System has helped with gathering data at the 2022 AES Conference. [WATCH TIME: 6 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 6 minutes. “We want to figure out a way for the work that we do every day...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — December 9, 2022
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending December 2, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
neurologylive.com
Ultraprocessed Food Consumption Association With Increased Risk of Cognitive Decline
Percentage of daily energy from ultraprocessed food was associated with cognitive decline in participants younger than 60 years, suggesting the importance of preventive interventions in middle-aged adults. Findings from the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health showed that consumption of ultraprocessed foods (UPF) greater than 19.9% of total daily calories...
verywellmind.com
Mental Health Tips for Healthy Aging
According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 60 and over is expected to double by 2050. Research has traditionally focused on reducing physical risk factors to ward off chronic disease in those joining the ranks of our aging population. This article will focus primarily on psycho-social...
neurologylive.com
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease
Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...
Comments / 0