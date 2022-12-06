Read full article on original website
WMAZ
A fresh start for many with a criminal record in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
WMAZ
'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe. One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s...
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
WMAZ
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
Michael Flynn testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election investigation
Michael Flynn testified Thursday before a Georgia grand jury that is investigating Republican attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Eight people accused of stealing $30M in unemployment benefits
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people are accused of stealing $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. According to the Department of Justice, a former employee at Emory Healthcare accessed patient records and filed more than 5,000 insurance claims with the state’s Labor Department. Emory officials...
WMAZ
Houston County's Cullen Talton marks 50 years as Georgia's longest-serving active sheriff
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton is the state's longest-serving active sheriff. That's according to the Georgia Sheriff's Association. Sheriff Cullen Talton is in the middle of his 13th term. He says it's been a long time, but that being at the sheriff's office is his life and he looks forward to coming to work every day.
wfxg.com
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
STDs skyrocket to highest levels in a decade in Georgia
ATLANTA — Sexually transmitted diseases skyrocketed to the highest level in a decade in Georgia in 2021. according to state data. Georgia reported 106,467 combined cases of STDs, primarily gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia, in 2021, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That represents a more than 17% increase from just a year earlier in 2020 and a 54% increase from a decade ago.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County teachers hold 'secret meeting' about rise in school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An increase in violence led Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) teachers to meet in secret Monday night. Hours prior, FOX 5 received a poster which promoted a private meeting among GCPS teachers and staff. We attempted to talk to those in attendance, but were asked to leave the property.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
WMAZ
Traveler indicted on federal charges after bringing box cutters on flight, forcing emergency landing in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man who brought two box cutters on a flight and forced an emergency landing is now facing federal charges. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia filed an indictment after the Ohio man brought the box cutters on board a Frontier flight on Nov. 11, according to a news release. The flight was headed for Tampa but had to be diverted to Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person shot outside automotive center at Cobb County Walmart, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department said one person was hospitalized from a shooting outside a Walmart. Police said there is no active shooter and no current threat to the public. Police detained several people who were part of "two groups" involved in the shooting near the automotive center.
