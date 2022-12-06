ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

A fresh start for many with a criminal record in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast

MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Eight people accused of stealing $30M in unemployment benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people are accused of stealing $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. According to the Department of Justice, a former employee at Emory Healthcare accessed patient records and filed more than 5,000 insurance claims with the state’s Labor Department. Emory officials...
ATLANTA, GA
wfxg.com

MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

STDs skyrocket to highest levels in a decade in Georgia

ATLANTA — Sexually transmitted diseases skyrocketed to the highest level in a decade in Georgia in 2021. according to state data. Georgia reported 106,467 combined cases of STDs, primarily gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia, in 2021, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That represents a more than 17% increase from just a year earlier in 2020 and a 54% increase from a decade ago.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy

GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Traveler indicted on federal charges after bringing box cutters on flight, forcing emergency landing in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man who brought two box cutters on a flight and forced an emergency landing is now facing federal charges. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia filed an indictment after the Ohio man brought the box cutters on board a Frontier flight on Nov. 11, according to a news release. The flight was headed for Tampa but had to be diverted to Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy