Ashland, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thelevisalazer.com

Yatesville Lakeshore littered with trash

Amy Wallace Whelan is at Yatesville Lake State Park. I often post the beautiful pictures as I walk these trails. Now, as. the lake drops for winter pool, the ugly side is revealed  This is. just one small snapshot of the filth from our lake! It is, short...
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ

ASHLAND, KY
Ironton Tribune

Ironton native joins Ironton PD

Murnahan sworn in as patrolman on Monday afternoon. The Ironton Police Department’s newest officer, Gary Murnahan, became interested in joining the police while studying at college. After he graduated from Ironton High School in 2019, he joined the Ohio National Guard’s 811th Engineering Company and went to Ohio University...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
GRAYSON, KY
WSAZ

Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
CHARLESTON, WV
Portsmouth Times

County road work scheduled for the week of December 12, 2022

SCIOTO COUNTY – Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of December 12, 2022 through December 16, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting. Subcontractor work – lane restriction. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

SUV catches fire on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

‘A pillar of the community’

Former Democratic chair, county election chief Allen dies at 81. A long-time political figure and attorney is being remembered for his contributions to Lawrence County. Craig Allen, who served on the Lawrence County Election Board, including multiple terms as its chair, died Sunday at age 81. Allen, a veteran of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Missing man’s body found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
CARTER COUNTY, KY

