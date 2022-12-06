Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
thelevisalazer.com
Yatesville Lakeshore littered with trash
Amy Wallace Whelan is at Yatesville Lake State Park. I often post the beautiful pictures as I walk these trails. Now, as. the lake drops for winter pool, the ugly side is revealed This is. just one small snapshot of the filth from our lake! It is, short...
thelevisalazer.com
ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ
RpnosSeotdf y1:Ytu0i326u0e1sh1Ptm5rua4M018gt2c 0ct degmh1fa0 ·. Are you looking for a meaningful career where you have the opportunity to help someone determine the steps that are needed to put their life back together? If so, being a Targeted Case Manager with ARC may be the right fit for you. We’re hiring...
Stepping down, but now stepping away
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Ethel Chambers is 87 years young and one of
WSAZ
Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area. Friday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released photos of jewelry that was found at the scene. Three...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton native joins Ironton PD
Murnahan sworn in as patrolman on Monday afternoon. The Ironton Police Department’s newest officer, Gary Murnahan, became interested in joining the police while studying at college. After he graduated from Ironton High School in 2019, he joined the Ohio National Guard’s 811th Engineering Company and went to Ohio University...
Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
WSAZ
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
WSAZ
Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
3 teens allegedly run away from juvenile facility in Patriot, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 1:15 a.m.): As of 1:13 a.m. on Sunday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teens who ran away from a children’s center in Patriot have not yet been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teen boys allegedly ran away from the Children’s […]
Portsmouth Times
County road work scheduled for the week of December 12, 2022
SCIOTO COUNTY – Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of December 12, 2022 through December 16, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting. Subcontractor work – lane restriction. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green...
WSAZ
SUV catches fire on I-64
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says he is looking into an alleged pursuit in the Enslow Park area related to the lockdown at Meadows Elementary School. At this time, Huntington Police Department (HPD) does not have further details on the pursuit. 13 News also reached out to Cabell […]
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
WSYX ABC6
Scioto Co. sheriff hopes rings can help identify human remains found in Lucasville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Scioto County Sheriff's Office is hoping three rings can be used to identify a woman whose remains were found by a hunter in Lucasville. The rings were found on the woman whose remains were found on Friday, Dec. 2. Investigators believe the woman was:
2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
Ironton Tribune
‘A pillar of the community’
Former Democratic chair, county election chief Allen dies at 81. A long-time political figure and attorney is being remembered for his contributions to Lawrence County. Craig Allen, who served on the Lawrence County Election Board, including multiple terms as its chair, died Sunday at age 81. Allen, a veteran of...
WSAZ
Missing man’s body found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Woman Found Guilty of Trafficking Fentanyl
SCIOTO – Judge Mark Kuhn of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas sentenced a Michigan woman to 20.5 – 26 years in prison after she was convicted by a jury following a 2 day trial on November 29, 2022. Candace D. Guice, 24, of Ecorse, Michigan, a...
WTRF
Man sues West Virginia hospital after they incorrectly told him they removed his appendix
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Fayette County man is suing Charleston Area Medical Center, claiming doctors there told him they removed his ruptured appendix when they did not, according to the West Virginia Record. The man, Dallas Settle, filed suit December 2 in Kanawha Circuit Court. His attorneys call...
Comments / 0