A ‘How About Me?’ Comment on a Sheriff’s ‘Most Wanted’ Post Led Police to a Man With Warrants for His Arrest

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide
The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.
Man who killed 2 Cobb deputies pleads guilty, gets life in prison
The man who shot two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Thursday morning, exactly...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is accused of killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney and setting his office building on fire. Lawrenceville officials responded to a fire on Stone Mountain Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. After crews put the fire out, they found the body of attorney Douglas Lewis inside the building.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A contentious divorce case led to homicide and arson at the law offices of one of the divorce attorneys late Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents and police files. Popular, beloved Lawrenceville Attorney Doug Lewis was shot inside his own law offices, and his offices were...
'Known street racer' sentenced on 4 counts of hosting 'Takeover' events, among other charges
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A "known street racer" pleaded guilty to multiple traffic charges in four separate cases, according to a release from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General. Kristopher Repka, pictured below, has been seen on multiple occasions by police hosting "Takeover" events throughout DeKalb County. Repka has been spotted...
Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
'He actually is a victim' | Mother speaks out after charges dropped against her son in deadly 2020 shooting
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man was cleared of murder and aggravated assault charges; now the Fulton District Attorney’s Office brought forth new suspects in a 2020 deadly July Fourth weekend shooting. De’Andre Brown is now a free man, and his mother, Theresa Parker, said it has been...
Latest Pickens County police activity
Arrest reports from November 14 through December 2 reflected 51 arrests for offenses running the gamut from probation violations to simple assault with family violence to identity theft and possession of class II controlled substance. The arrests are following a pattern similar to the last several months in that the bulk are driving related with only a few more notable actions.
Georgia teen arrested after assaulting three victims during break-in, deputies say
Georgia teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three victims, deputies say Investigators said just before 11 p.m. Friday, while the victims were asleep, 17-year-old Joseph Salazar illegally entered the home. A 17-year-old was charged after deputies say he broke into a home and assaulted three victims Friday. Hall County...
Cartersville men facing drug charges after traffic stop
Two Cartersville men face meth and heroin possession charges following a traffic stop by Garrard Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies. Cameron and Arnold Amburgey were passengers in a car that was stopped on Cartersville Road Tuesday night. According to Deputy Willards report, he and his K-9 partner Murphy located quantities...
Mom, 37, son, 17, and girlfriend, 15, arrested in Peachtree City drug raid
A Peachtree City mother and son are facing drug charges following the Dec. 3 execution of search warrants at their Twiggs Corner residence. Bradley E. Kantor, 17, was charged with felony counts for sale and distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl and THC oil, along with charges for marijuana possession, said Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt, who added that a large amount of cash was also seized.
Suspected carjackers arrested after running off into Gwinnett woods for hours
DULUTH, Ga. — Police arrested two men accused of carjacking Wednesday after an officer spotted them in a car that was reported stolen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson a stolen car was spotted in the area of...
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
4 arrested, including children accused of breaking into cars, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested two children and two adults accused of breaking into cars overnight. Officers said the suspects stole a vehicle Thursday along Northside Drive and used it for other crimes. 11Alive was also told by officers that the group was caught trying to break into an...
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
MORROW, Ga. - The Morrow police are combing through a chaotic scene in which they arrested a suspect who shot and killed a driver who ran into his brother along Mount Zion Road. Officials said 20-year-old John Johnson III was walking along the road with his brother when a car...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The brother of a pedestrian critically hurt in a crash has been arrested for allegedly killing the driver who hit him, according to the police department. Morrow Police said 20-year-old Jonathan Johnson is facing charges. Last Friday, officers responded to a "person struck by a...
