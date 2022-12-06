ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

A ‘How About Me?’ Comment on a Sheriff’s ‘Most Wanted’ Post Led Police to a Man With Warrants for His Arrest

By Inside Edition Staff
 4 days ago
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
LOGANVILLE, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Latest Pickens County police activity

Arrest reports from November 14 through December 2 reflected 51 arrests for offenses running the gamut from probation violations to simple assault with family violence to identity theft and possession of class II controlled substance. The arrests are following a pattern similar to the last several months in that the bulk are driving related with only a few more notable actions.
wbontv.com

Cartersville men facing drug charges after traffic stop

Two Cartersville men face meth and heroin possession charges following a traffic stop by Garrard Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies. Cameron and Arnold Amburgey were passengers in a car that was stopped on Cartersville Road Tuesday night. According to Deputy Willards report, he and his K-9 partner Murphy located quantities...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Mom, 37, son, 17, and girlfriend, 15, arrested in Peachtree City drug raid

A Peachtree City mother and son are facing drug charges following the Dec. 3 execution of search warrants at their Twiggs Corner residence. Bradley E. Kantor, 17, was charged with felony counts for sale and distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl and THC oil, along with charges for marijuana possession, said Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt, who added that a large amount of cash was also seized.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shoots, kills driver who ran over brother, police say

MORROW, Ga. - The Morrow police are combing through a chaotic scene in which they arrested a suspect who shot and killed a driver who ran into his brother along Mount Zion Road. Officials said 20-year-old John Johnson III was walking along the road with his brother when a car...
MORROW, GA

