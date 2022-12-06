Read full article on original website
enidbuzz.com
New Enid Entertainment Facility will feature nine Movie Screens
ENID, OK - After an executive session on Tuesday, December 6th, the Enid City Commission approved an economic development deal with S & K Cinema Holdings Group for a 54,000-square-foot family entertainment facility with a new movie theater to be located on Garland Road. The entertainment side will feature 11...
False 911 Calls Draws Emergency Crews To Tulsa High School, Stillwater Junior High
Emergency crews were called to Will Rogers High School in Tulsa on Thursday morning after receiving a false 911 call. Authorities referred to it as a 'swatting call' that turned out to be a false report. Authorities say no one on the Will Rogers High School campus is in danger.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
kaynewscow.com
DUI warrant request made following accident at Pizza Hut
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police responded to a report of an accident at Pizza Hut at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday night. A driver reportedly drove through the Pizza Hut, 2301 N. 14th Street. The male driver was transported to the emergency room for treatment. Police took a report and...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
KOCO
Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
blackchronicle.com
Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
KOCO
Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
KTUL
Ponca City police searching for man who allegedly made purchases with stolen debit card
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police department is searching for a man who allegedly made purchases with a stolen debit card. On Nov. 3 around 6:30 police say a Hispanic or Native American man went to 5150 Liquor in Ponca City and made a purchase with a stolen debit card.
OSHA: Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen level in deadly Oklahoma incident
An Arkansas construction contractor has been fined thousands of dollars following the deaths of two workers in Edmond earlier this year.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl
Drug dealer Cameron Jermaine Payne knew his pills may have contained fentanyl, but he sold them anyway on Oct. 16, 2020, to a former high school classmate. The next day, that customer was found dead of an overdose. "I felt a numb feeling, a feeling I can't explain," Payne later...
guthrienewspage.com
Car crash sends one person to the hospital
A vehicle collision on State Highway 33 sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the busy roadway just before 1:45 p.m. According to witnesses, one of the vehicles was traveling westbound, while another vehicle attempted to turn northbound onto Heather Road and failed to yield.
1600kush.com
64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
kosu.org
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
