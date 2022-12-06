ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

enidbuzz.com

New Enid Entertainment Facility will feature nine Movie Screens

ENID, OK - After an executive session on Tuesday, December 6th, the Enid City Commission approved an economic development deal with S & K Cinema Holdings Group for a 54,000-square-foot family entertainment facility with a new movie theater to be located on Garland Road. The entertainment side will feature 11...
ENID, OK
tulsatoday.com

What happened at Edmond High?

On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
EDMOND, OK
kaynewscow.com

DUI warrant request made following accident at Pizza Hut

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police responded to a report of an accident at Pizza Hut at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday night. A driver reportedly drove through the Pizza Hut, 2301 N. 14th Street. The male driver was transported to the emergency room for treatment. Police took a report and...
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
GUTHRIE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
HENNESSEY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Car crash sends one person to the hospital

A vehicle collision on State Highway 33 sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the busy roadway just before 1:45 p.m. According to witnesses, one of the vehicles was traveling westbound, while another vehicle attempted to turn northbound onto Heather Road and failed to yield.
GUTHRIE, OK
1600kush.com

64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
STILLWATER, OK
kosu.org

Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees

A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KAY COUNTY, OK

