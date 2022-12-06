ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

Samantha Markle's Daughter Ashleigh Speaks Out for the First Time in 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries features interview from friends and family who have never spoken out before—including Meghan's niece Ashleigh, the biological daughter of her half-sister Samantha Markle. And while Meghan and Samantha's relationship is obviously nonexistent, Meghan is extremely close to Ashleigh–who was raised by her grandparents.
Us Weekly

Everything Nicki Minaj Has Said About Motherhood, Her Son

Nicki Minaj’s new role! The rapper became a mom in September 2020 and has been gushing about her son ever since. The Queen Radio host announced her pregnancy news two months ahead of her baby boy's arrival. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” Minaj captioned her July 2020 baby bump debut via Instagram. "Overflowing with excitement […]
Harper's Bazaar

Hilary Duff on How Being a Teen Actor Led to Her Having a "Horrifying" Eating Disorder

12 celebrities who have embraced their stretch marks 12 celebrities who have embraced their stretch marks. Trigger warning: This article mentions an eating disorder. Hilary Duff has had an honest conversation about her health, revealing that she struggled with an eating disorder due to her fame as a teen actor.
Harper's Bazaar

Emily Ratajkowski's Backless Dress Is Straight Out of the Early 2000s

Who better to uncover some long-forgotten early 2000s styles than Emily Ratajkowski? The supermodel has revived cargo pants, low-rise jeans, crochet dresses, and now, the midi halter dress. It may be December, but Emily paid no mind to the freezing temps in a slinky, backless party dress that's singlehandedly bringing boho back.
Harper's Bazaar

Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and More Made Dazzling Appearances at MoMA & Chanel’s Film Benefit

A number of famous faces gathered yesterday evening to celebrate one of the most formative film figures of our time: Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. For MoMA’S 15th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel, top Hollywood names including Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, fashion-favorite actress Chloë Sevigny and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, as well as Oscar Isaac, Jemima Kirke, and artist Anna Weyant were in attendance. Legends including Cate Blanchett, Alejandro Iñárritu, Ewan McGregor, and Tilda Swinton also appeared—albeit virtually—with prerecorded celebratory messages for del Toro, reminiscing on their time as collaborators and admirers of his work.
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Sussex on why she never wore colour around the royals

The Duchess of Sussex's style during her time as a senior working royal typically consisted of muted tones and subdued colours. Now, Meghan has revealed that there was a specific reason why she dressed in neutral hues: so she wouldn't stand out. As she explained in her new docuseries Meghan...

