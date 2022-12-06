Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Samantha Markle's Daughter Ashleigh Speaks Out for the First Time in 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries features interview from friends and family who have never spoken out before—including Meghan's niece Ashleigh, the biological daughter of her half-sister Samantha Markle. And while Meghan and Samantha's relationship is obviously nonexistent, Meghan is extremely close to Ashleigh–who was raised by her grandparents.
Everything Nicki Minaj Has Said About Motherhood, Her Son
Nicki Minaj’s new role! The rapper became a mom in September 2020 and has been gushing about her son ever since. The Queen Radio host announced her pregnancy news two months ahead of her baby boy's arrival. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” Minaj captioned her July 2020 baby bump debut via Instagram. "Overflowing with excitement […]
‘Bonanza’ Creator Only Agreed to Cast Known Actors if Marlon Brando Said ‘Yes’ to Star on the Show
'Bonanza' creator David Dortort had some difficulty getting the Western television show on the air, asserting that he would only cast well-known actors if Marlon Brando signed on.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Says He’s “Really Proud” of Being a Dad to Mixed-Race Children
Prince Harry is reflecting on the magnitude of being a father in his new Netflix docuseries with wife Duchess Meghan. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix early this morning and have given us a closer glimpse at the lives of the famous couple, especially in the years following their famous exit from the royal family.
Harper's Bazaar
Hilary Duff on How Being a Teen Actor Led to Her Having a "Horrifying" Eating Disorder
12 celebrities who have embraced their stretch marks 12 celebrities who have embraced their stretch marks. Trigger warning: This article mentions an eating disorder. Hilary Duff has had an honest conversation about her health, revealing that she struggled with an eating disorder due to her fame as a teen actor.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski's Backless Dress Is Straight Out of the Early 2000s
Who better to uncover some long-forgotten early 2000s styles than Emily Ratajkowski? The supermodel has revived cargo pants, low-rise jeans, crochet dresses, and now, the midi halter dress. It may be December, but Emily paid no mind to the freezing temps in a slinky, backless party dress that's singlehandedly bringing boho back.
Harper's Bazaar
Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and More Made Dazzling Appearances at MoMA & Chanel’s Film Benefit
A number of famous faces gathered yesterday evening to celebrate one of the most formative film figures of our time: Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. For MoMA’S 15th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel, top Hollywood names including Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, fashion-favorite actress Chloë Sevigny and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, as well as Oscar Isaac, Jemima Kirke, and artist Anna Weyant were in attendance. Legends including Cate Blanchett, Alejandro Iñárritu, Ewan McGregor, and Tilda Swinton also appeared—albeit virtually—with prerecorded celebratory messages for del Toro, reminiscing on their time as collaborators and admirers of his work.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wears Lime Green Houndstooth Coat to Go Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben
Jennifer Lopez looked so festive while Christmas tree shopping with her blended family. The Marry Me star and husband Ben Affleck took their kids to pick out the perfect spruce in Los Angeles over the weekend. For the outing, Lopez wore a long tweed houndstooth trench coat by Chanel in...
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Sussex on why she never wore colour around the royals
The Duchess of Sussex's style during her time as a senior working royal typically consisted of muted tones and subdued colours. Now, Meghan has revealed that there was a specific reason why she dressed in neutral hues: so she wouldn't stand out. As she explained in her new docuseries Meghan...
