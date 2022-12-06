Existing Cousins Maine Lobster New York City franchisee Yunus Shahul captures available market in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. in multi-unit franchise deal

Read full article on original website
Fazoli’s to make highly anticipated debut in Louisiana and North Texas with new area development deals
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fazoli’s and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and...
NRN editors discuss the FAST Act, Dine Brands’ purchase of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and the Uber Eats settlement
This week on the Extra Serving podcast, a production of Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister discussed the FAST Act in California. Signed on Labor Day, the FAST Act was set to be a new California law requiring restaurants with over 100...
How the FAST Act got squashed
The California FAST Act — the controversial legislation passed by the state in Sept. that would create a council to regulate the fast-food industry — has been put on hold for now. The Small Restaurant Coalition, led by the National Restaurant Association, received more than a million signatures –enough to send the legislation to a referendum vote, which will take place in Nov. 2024.
