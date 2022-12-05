Read full article on original website
Related
WTOL-TV
State Board of Canvassers approves partial statewide recount for Proposals 2, 3
LANSING, Mich. — On Monday afternoon, Michigan Board of Canvassers Chair, Republican Tony Daunt, expressed his frustrations to attorney Daniel Hartman, who is representing Jerome Allen. Allen, from Oakland County, filed a challenge to the election results last week, alleging "fraud or error" happened in the voting process during...
WTOL-TV
Warnock projected winner after Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff | Election highlights
ATLANTA — For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate. And on Tuesday night, Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of the race. The hugely...
WTOL-TV
After death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio General Assembly considering stricter vehicular homicide law
PARMA, Ohio — On November 19, Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick was fatally struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver on I-90 while responding to a emergency. It had been 47 years since the Cleveland Division of Fire had held a funeral for one of their own killed in the line of duty.
WTOL-TV
Northwest Ohio knitting gift guide | Good Day on WTOL 11
Here are some gift ideas for the kitting-enthusiasts in your life. Plus, Amanda finishes her scarf for Maggie.
WTOL-TV
Foggy start to Wednesday morning, high temps near 50
Wednesday morning fog is causing limited visibility across northwest Ohio. Expect mild temps near 50 degrees. Precipitation is possible Thursday and Friday.
Comments / 0