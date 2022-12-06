Kansas’ goal to eliminate the state’s food tax is taking another step forward thanks to some recent action by the State of Kansas. Last week, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Kansas is on track to implement the 'Axe the Food Tax’ legislation passed during the 2022 session. The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) published its notice to initiate those changes. Gov. Kelly also renewed her call for the legislature to pass a bill that immediately eliminates the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products, according to a release from the State of Kansas.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO