Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
Seward County Sheriff Gene Ward appointed to 988 Coordinating Council
Earlier this year, the State of Kansas launched the new 988 mental health crisis hotline number and more recently, there were some announcements made regarding who will help oversee the happenings with that. Among the council members is Seward County Sheriff Gene Ward, who will serve on the council for...
Liberal First
EDNA KINSER
HUGOTON – Edna June (Miller) Kinser, 101, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hugoton. She was born March 6, 1921 to Marvin and Violet (Beasley) Miller. She married Leslie Otis Kinser April 12, 1942. He preceded her in death. She was a member of...
Liberal First
SCCC invites legislators to lunch on campus
Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett will host a legislative lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday on the SCCC campus. Legislators and elected officials from Liberal, Seward County, and the Southwest Kansas region were invited to visit the home of the Saints, and more than 30 are expected to attend.
Liberal First
Governor Kelly announces Kansas is on track to implement Axe the Food Tax
Kansas’ goal to eliminate the state’s food tax is taking another step forward thanks to some recent action by the State of Kansas. Last week, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Kansas is on track to implement the 'Axe the Food Tax’ legislation passed during the 2022 session. The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) published its notice to initiate those changes. Gov. Kelly also renewed her call for the legislature to pass a bill that immediately eliminates the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products, according to a release from the State of Kansas.
Liberal First
Saints pride and community support go hand in hand
With the holidays in full force, encouragement to buy local and support small businesses is all around. It makes sense to take this seriously, especially in light of the challenges small businesses have faced over the past few years — pandemic shutdowns, economic instability, and continuing supply-chain interruptions. One...
Liberal First
Declining economic indicators show need for tax relief in Kansas
GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. This year’s underperformance in job growth and overall economic activity is now significantly impacting state revenue, according to the November tax collection report. It’s another sign that Kansas needs tax relief to end its five decades of stagnation. Compared to November...
Liberal First
Hwy. 54 traffic to be diverted
Tuesday, Kansas Department of Transportation Public Affairs Manager for Southwest Kansas Yazmin Moreno provided an update to the four-lane expansion project on U.S. Highway 54 in Seward County. Moreno said within the next two weeks, weather permitting:. • Hwy. 54 traffic will be shifted to new eastbound lanes for head-to-head...
Liberal First
Western State Bank & American Implement announce 2023 Ag Future Scholarship Program
American Implement and Western State Bank are pleased to announce the return of their annual scholarship program for western Kansas area students. The program, titled Ag Future Scholarships, will provide a total of ten $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors or current college students who will be enrolled in a college or technical school for the fall 2023 semester and who intend to pursue an ag-related program or degree.
Liberal First
Seward County Democrats reorganize during final meeting of 2022
The Seward County Democratic Party retained most of its leadership during its reorganization meeting Thursday evening. After some brief discussion, Kay Burtzloff retained her seat as the party chair, Kathleen Alonso retained her seat as the party vice chair, and Debra Huddleston retained her seat as the party secretary. The only major change in the leadership was to elect Kerry Burns (who was unable to attend the meeting) as the party treasurer, replacing Saul Delgado. There was much excitement expressed after the reorganization.
Comments / 0