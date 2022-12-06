Read full article on original website
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
The Prime Candidates: 15 Coaches to Replace Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Fifteen head coaching candidates for the position once held by Coach Prime at Jackson State.
fbschedules.com
UAPB to replace Jackson State in Southern Heritage Classic in 2023, 2024
The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) Golden Lions will replace the Jackson State Tigers in the Southern Heritage Classic for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Fred Jones, Jr., the organizer of the Southern Heritage Classic, revealed the news on his Facebook page on Wednesday. “The answers you’ve all been waiting...
WTOK-TV
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime’s decision to coach at Colorado leaves Jackson State searching to find a new head football coach. But what will happen to talks about JSU getting a new stadium?. At the beginning of November, just after JSU hosted College Gameday for the first time...
AR-Pine Bluff to replace JSU for Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Golden Lions have been announced as the new football team for the Southern Heritage Classic. The Golden Lions are set to square off against Tennessee State University in September 2023 and again in 2024. The annual football game...
Deion Sanders Says 'Yes I Will' Coach Jackson State in Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders confirms coaching the Jackson State Tigers in the 2022 Celebration Bowl.
WAPT
Deion Sanders says he will coach JSU during Celebration Bowl: 'I would see it no other way'
JACKSON, Miss. — After three memorable seasons with the Jackson State University Tigers, Deion Sanders — or Coach Prime as he likes to be called —is leaving. When asked about the legacy he will leave, Sanders said he thinks more about "moments" he spent leading the JSU football team.
