Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Christmas in Panacea includes Santa, snow
Christmas in Panacea drew a crowd to the Plaza in Panacea for a chance to visit with Santa. Other highlights included games, a bouncy house, free face painting, monster trucks, free refreshments and snow. Those festivities were followed by the Parade of Lights on Coastal Highway in this Panacea Waterfronts event.
Citrus County Chronicle
Boil water notice issued Dec. 5 for Talquin's Wakulla County Regional Water System
Talquin Electric Cooperative issued a precautionary boild water notice Monday, Dec. 5, effective for Talquin’s water members in the Wakulla County Regional Water System. This includes Harbour Point, Sea Breeze Drive, Royster Drive, Shell Point Road, Canal Street, Rising Tide, Alverson Way, Cedar Island Way, Paradise Village, Walker Creek Drive, Beaty Taff Drive, Dockside, Pebble Court, and Sand Piper Lane.
Citrus County Chronicle
Missing man located
WCSO is happy to report that as of today missing adult Jeremy Charles Miller, 47, of Crawfordville has been located and is safe. Miller had been listed as a missing adult since September 2022. Miller was located in Carrabelle by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on a tip received by...
Comments / 0