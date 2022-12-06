Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
EDNA KINSER
HUGOTON – Edna June (Miller) Kinser, 101, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hugoton. She was born March 6, 1921 to Marvin and Violet (Beasley) Miller. She married Leslie Otis Kinser April 12, 1942. He preceded her in death. She was a member of...
Liberal First
SCCC invites legislators to lunch on campus
Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett will host a legislative lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday on the SCCC campus. Legislators and elected officials from Liberal, Seward County, and the Southwest Kansas region were invited to visit the home of the Saints, and more than 30 are expected to attend.
Liberal First
Seward County Sheriff Gene Ward appointed to 988 Coordinating Council
Earlier this year, the State of Kansas launched the new 988 mental health crisis hotline number and more recently, there were some announcements made regarding who will help oversee the happenings with that. Among the council members is Seward County Sheriff Gene Ward, who will serve on the council for...
Liberal First
Pacheco named National’s Operator Outstanding Driver
National Carriers, Inc named Liberal resident Fredo Pacheco as Driver of the Month for November. Fredo has been an owner operator within the livestock division for the past nineteen years. He has accumulated more than 2 million miles without an accident. He was recognized recently with a $1,000 bonus and is now a finalist for 2022 Driver of the Year. The winner will be announced during Driver of the Year recognition in Arlington, Texas March 31, 2023. The top driver will be awarded a $10,000 bonus.
Liberal First
Saints pride and community support go hand in hand
With the holidays in full force, encouragement to buy local and support small businesses is all around. It makes sense to take this seriously, especially in light of the challenges small businesses have faced over the past few years — pandemic shutdowns, economic instability, and continuing supply-chain interruptions. One...
Liberal First
Hwy. 54 traffic to be diverted
Tuesday, Kansas Department of Transportation Public Affairs Manager for Southwest Kansas Yazmin Moreno provided an update to the four-lane expansion project on U.S. Highway 54 in Seward County. Moreno said within the next two weeks, weather permitting:. • Hwy. 54 traffic will be shifted to new eastbound lanes for head-to-head...
Liberal First
Liberal Area Coalition for Families partnering with Xpress Wellness for Silver Tree
Sunday officially marked three weeks from Christmas, and shopping in stores is estimated to be at its peak level for the year. Many people do not have the resources to buy presents for friends and families, and still others, mainly in older populations, cannot ask for help. Two years ago,...
Liberal First
New business offering digital services opens in Liberal
Businesses are always on the lookout for ways to increase their digital presence and attract customers, and recently, a new business to help with just that cut its ribbon. Tuesday, Mar A Sky Media Owner Raquel Marasky cut the ribbon for her venture at the Rock Island Depot with the Liberal Chamber of Commerce. As Marasky tells it, her interest in digital media was sparked at a rather young age.
Liberal First
SCCC offering five winter-term online classes
Students who are scrambling to complete enough credits for transfer, graduation, or to earn a certificate have an option during the upcoming holiday break: winter term classes at Seward County Community College. The courses are fully online and accessible to anyone with Internet access upon completion of the college application process..
Liberal First
Seward County Democrats reorganize during final meeting of 2022
The Seward County Democratic Party retained most of its leadership during its reorganization meeting Thursday evening. After some brief discussion, Kay Burtzloff retained her seat as the party chair, Kathleen Alonso retained her seat as the party vice chair, and Debra Huddleston retained her seat as the party secretary. The only major change in the leadership was to elect Kerry Burns (who was unable to attend the meeting) as the party treasurer, replacing Saul Delgado. There was much excitement expressed after the reorganization.
Comments / 0