No. 9 Arkansas battles Oklahoma, moves on without Trevon Brazile
Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday
Zach Zimos enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive back Zach Zimos is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt junior from Sugar Land (Texas) appeared in eight games for the Hogs this season with most of his action coming on special teams. Zimos came to Arkansas as a three-star linebacker prospect in the...
KU Sports
List of Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalists did not include KU's Leipold; surprising or expected?
The Football Writers Association of America released the eight coaches chosen as finalists for this year’s Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, and Kansas coach Lance Leipold did not make the cut. There are probably a number of valid reasons why Leipold, who led KU to a 6-6...
hogville.net
Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
Arkansas Annouces Status of Brazile's Injury
Razorbacks will miss energy leading rebounder, blocker brings off the bench
Kansas players react to KU's Liberty Bowl bid, matchup with Arkansas
For the first time since the 2008 season, KU football will play in a bowl game. It was announced on Sunday that the Jayhawks will travel to Memphis, Tenn. to take on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. It is KU’s second appearance in the Liberty with its first appearance coming in 1973.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Give Them Liberty: Kansas Goes Bowling in Memphis As Rivals Hide From Challenge
On Sunday afternoon, it wasn’t a surprise when it was announced the Kansas Jayhawks would be playing in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff, Liberty Bowl representatives had been flirting with the Jayhawks dating back to Big 12 media days. Then in the press box, there was the not-so-subtle hint the Liberty Bowl wanted the Jayhawks by dropping off pamphlets and literature on the bowl game in the press box for the media to fawn over.
Chances Are Pittman Has Already Contacted Barry Odom's Replacement
Let the speculation as to who's next begin
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board
It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
nwahomepage.com
Jacolby Criswell talks chances of him joining Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will get a visit from Kendal Briles in Chapel Hill on Wednesday prior to the trip. Criswell, 6-1, 205, is a former four-star standout at Morrilton High School who chose North Carolina over...
KU Sports
Kansas freshman Gradey Dick one of 4 current college players to sign new NIL deal with Adidas
Long before Gradey Dick arrived on KU’s campus, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said the five-star freshman from Wichita stood to benefit the most of anyone on KU’s 2022-23 roster from the abundance of name, image and likeness opportunities headed his way. More than all the jerseys and...
5newsonline.com
Familiar faces set to meet in 3A state title game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An all-River Valley rivalry is set for the Arkansas 3A state championship football game. Booneville and Charleston will meet for the second time this season next Saturday, only this time it will be with a state title on the line. These two teams know each other way beyond the football field.
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
