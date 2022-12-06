ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Zach Zimos enters transfer portal

Arkansas defensive back Zach Zimos is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt junior from Sugar Land (Texas) appeared in eight games for the Hogs this season with most of his action coming on special teams. Zimos came to Arkansas as a three-star linebacker prospect in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
heartlandcollegesports.com

Give Them Liberty: Kansas Goes Bowling in Memphis As Rivals Hide From Challenge

On Sunday afternoon, it wasn’t a surprise when it was announced the Kansas Jayhawks would be playing in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff, Liberty Bowl representatives had been flirting with the Jayhawks dating back to Big 12 media days. Then in the press box, there was the not-so-subtle hint the Liberty Bowl wanted the Jayhawks by dropping off pamphlets and literature on the bowl game in the press box for the media to fawn over.
LAWRENCE, KS
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board

It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Jacolby Criswell talks chances of him joining Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will get a visit from Kendal Briles in Chapel Hill on Wednesday prior to the trip. Criswell, 6-1, 205, is a former four-star standout at Morrilton High School who chose North Carolina over...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Familiar faces set to meet in 3A state title game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An all-River Valley rivalry is set for the Arkansas 3A state championship football game. Booneville and Charleston will meet for the second time this season next Saturday, only this time it will be with a state title on the line. These two teams know each other way beyond the football field.
BOONEVILLE, AR
KSN News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KANSAS STATE
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE

