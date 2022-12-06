Read full article on original website
KMZU
Various lane closures scheduled part of Buck O’Neil Bridge project work begin next week
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement plan to make the following traffic changes next week beginning on Sunday, Dec. 11. All work is weather permitting. Sunday, Dec. 11. Beginning at 9 a.m., crews will CLOSE the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 35 at...
KMZU
Route D off Interstate 70 in Lafayette County now open
BATES CITY – Pavement resurfacing work on Route D off Interstate 70 in Lafayette County is now complete and the route is open to traffic. Additionally, both the off-ramp from westbound I-70 to Route D as well as the on-ramp from Route D to westbound I-70 are re-opened as well.
KMZU
Fatal head on collision in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – A Lexington resident sustains fatal injuries following a head on collision Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Highway 131, north of Bryant Knob Road. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Semaj M. Moore, crossed over the center line. An oncoming vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile, was struck in the southbound lane.
KMZU
Fatal accident in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Kingsville man is fatally injured in a Jackson County accident this morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 5:24 a.m. on Route F, south of Faulkenberry Road. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Jefferson D. Hilton, ran off the right side of the roadway and caught fire after striking a sign, embankment, and tree.
Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman is recovering after a crash Thursday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Whitfield Road at Dorrance Drive near Sedalia just before 11:20 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Maria D. Cerritos Llanos, 62, of Sedalia, pulled The post Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
kjluradio.com
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
republic-online.com
Rantoul man dies in one-vehicle crash
OSAWATOMIE – A 73-year-old Rantoul man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 6, southwest of Osawatomie. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5:40 p.m. to a report that a vehicle was in a field off 379th Street, west of U.S. Highway 169, and the driver was unresponsive.
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO
A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City fire crews battling massive fire at Midwest Scrap
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.
northwestmoinfo.com
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
Mission Gateway construction may be delayed later into 2023
It's been almost a year since Mission Gateway's developers released the project's latest iteration, and they will have to wait a little bit longer.
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
fox4kc.com
Weather folklore could give hints about Kansas City’s winter forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?. Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.
KMZU
Warsaw man arrested following traffic stop
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Warsaw man resisted arrest yesterday evening during a traffic stop in Boone County. The online arrest report indicates 51-year-old William J. Jones is accused of careless and imprudent driving, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and not using a seat belt.
kttn.com
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
kttn.com
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas station
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a gas station in Missouri is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself in possession of a winning Missouri Lottery ticket.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: A series of storm systems, chance of a white Christmas
SYSTEM #1 (TODAY):. This is a small system and will bring some drizzle to locations mostly south of Kansas City. Some of the drizzle may sneak into southern Kansas City. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no icing is expected. Roads may get damp to wet in drizzle areas as rainfall will be a trace to .02".
