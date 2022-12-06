ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higginsville, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMZU

Route D off Interstate 70 in Lafayette County now open

BATES CITY – Pavement resurfacing work on Route D off Interstate 70 in Lafayette County is now complete and the route is open to traffic. Additionally, both the off-ramp from westbound I-70 to Route D as well as the on-ramp from Route D to westbound I-70 are re-opened as well.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Fatal head on collision in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – A Lexington resident sustains fatal injuries following a head on collision Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Highway 131, north of Bryant Knob Road. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Semaj M. Moore, crossed over the center line. An oncoming vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile, was struck in the southbound lane.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Fatal accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Kingsville man is fatally injured in a Jackson County accident this morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 5:24 a.m. on Route F, south of Faulkenberry Road. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Jefferson D. Hilton, ran off the right side of the roadway and caught fire after striking a sign, embankment, and tree.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman is recovering after a crash Thursday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Whitfield Road at Dorrance Drive near Sedalia just before 11:20 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Maria D. Cerritos Llanos, 62, of Sedalia, pulled The post Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash

A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Rantoul man dies in one-vehicle crash

OSAWATOMIE – A 73-year-old Rantoul man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 6, southwest of Osawatomie. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5:40 p.m. to a report that a vehicle was in a field off 379th Street, west of U.S. Highway 169, and the driver was unresponsive.
RANTOUL, KS
kchi.com

Three Arrests By State Troopers

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Warsaw man arrested following traffic stop

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Warsaw man resisted arrest yesterday evening during a traffic stop in Boone County. The online arrest report indicates 51-year-old William J. Jones is accused of careless and imprudent driving, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and not using a seat belt.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized

A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: A series of storm systems, chance of a white Christmas

SYSTEM #1 (TODAY):. This is a small system and will bring some drizzle to locations mostly south of Kansas City. Some of the drizzle may sneak into southern Kansas City. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no icing is expected. Roads may get damp to wet in drizzle areas as rainfall will be a trace to .02".
KANSAS CITY, MO

