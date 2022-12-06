Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
getnews.info
The Sherman Defense Law Firm, P.A. – Relentless in Representing DUI Clients in Fort Myers, FL
The Sherman Defense Law Firm, P.A. – DUI lawyer serves its clients in Fort Myers and greater Lee County. Helmed by Melissa Sherman, an attorney with years of experience representing clients in DUI charges, the firm is recognized for its tenacity in providing quality legal representation and defense against convictions.
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
floridapolitics.com
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
Former Florida attorney accused of stealing over $100K in insurance settlements
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Florida attorney was arrested in Michigan Tuesday afternoon after stealing approximately $101,000 in insurance settlement proceeds from victims between April 2019 and July 2020. According to officials, Stephen Jones represented victims in a personal injury matter and entered into Contingency Fee Arraignment, despite...
ABC Action News
Florida Representative behind so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' facing six federal charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida state representative who introduced the controversial parental rights and education bill, also called the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by LGBTQ activists, has been indicted by federal prosecutors. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph...
United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company. In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
WINKNEWS.com
Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child
A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
beckersasc.com
Pain physician convicted in $4.5M fentanyl kickback scheme
Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a $4.5 million fentanyl kickback scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 7. Dr. Chun, 59, must also forfeit $278,900, the proceeds of his...
lifeinnaples.net
Ian – Latest in a String of Extremes
One of my past supervising editors at the Naples Daily News once said Florida is a state of extremes. The term stuck with me. Colleen Conant, my boss in the 1990s who came to Naples from Colorado, made the comment in the context of water. Our area either had too much of it, in the form of summer rains, runoff, and flash floods, or not enough of it to wet lawns and golf courses in dry winters, she observed.
Southwest Florida Uber driver accused of raping passenger
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly raping a passenger that he dropped off at a Southwest Florida apartment complex.
tippnews.com
North Carolina Hospitals Awarded National Distinction by The Leapfrog Group
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Leapfrog Group announced Monday that 18 hospitals in North Carolina, more than any other state, have been named to its 2022 national list of Top Hospitals. The full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, is available at www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals. The elite award is one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive in safety and quality. The winning facilities were officially recognized at Leapfrog’s 2022 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner.
wuft.org
Florida beekeepers rally community in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
B. Keith Councell is a beekeeper stripped of his bees – 2,800 of them spread across his farms in Arcadia, Cape Coral, Pine Island and Fort Myers. His honeybees were among the 400,000 Florida bee colonies in Hurricane Ian’s path in September. Ian decimated 100,000 total hives, which...
ABC Action News
Judge sentences Sarasota doctor accused of being involved in Insys 'sham' to 3 and a half years in prison
TAMPA, Fla. — A judge sentenced a local doctor to three and a half years in federal prison on Monday after a jury found him guilty in May 2022. Dr. Steven Chun from Sarasota was accused of conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks in connection with prescribing a highly addictive fentanyl spray.
Ex-girlfriend of Uber driver accused of rape speaks out
FORT MYERS, Fla. — NBC2 spoke with a woman who was dating the man accused of raping his Uber passenger. She did not want to show her face on camera but wanted to share how she was deceived. Torres went by the name of Alex for the two years...
eaglenews.org
Governor DeSantis’ Visit Creates Shockwaves Across Campus
“Hey hey, ho ho, DeSantis has got to go,” echoed throughout main campus as protesters made their way to Alico Arena on Nov. 6 ahead of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour stop at FGCU. FGCU’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter organized a peaceful...
Mysuncoast.com
Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
Authorities seek information in 1996 Bonita Springs homicide
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities are still searching for answers after a man was found dead in the woods in 1996 in Bonita Springs. Lee County deputies received a call that a deceased man was found in the woods off Tower Road on December 10. When they arrived at...
