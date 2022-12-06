ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M

As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company.  In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child

A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
FORT MYERS, FL
beckersasc.com

Pain physician convicted in $4.5M fentanyl kickback scheme

Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a $4.5 million fentanyl kickback scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 7. Dr. Chun, 59, must also forfeit $278,900, the proceeds of his...
SARASOTA, FL
lifeinnaples.net

Ian – Latest in a String of Extremes

One of my past supervising editors at the Naples Daily News once said Florida is a state of extremes. The term stuck with me. Colleen Conant, my boss in the 1990s who came to Naples from Colorado, made the comment in the context of water. Our area either had too much of it, in the form of summer rains, runoff, and flash floods, or not enough of it to wet lawns and golf courses in dry winters, she observed.
NAPLES, FL
tippnews.com

North Carolina Hospitals Awarded National Distinction by The Leapfrog Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Leapfrog Group announced Monday that 18 hospitals in North Carolina, more than any other state, have been named to its 2022 national list of Top Hospitals. The full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, is available at www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals. The elite award is one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive in safety and quality. The winning facilities were officially recognized at Leapfrog’s 2022 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
eaglenews.org

Governor DeSantis’ Visit Creates Shockwaves Across Campus

“Hey hey, ho ho, DeSantis has got to go,” echoed throughout main campus as protesters made their way to Alico Arena on Nov. 6 ahead of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour stop at FGCU. FGCU’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter organized a peaceful...
Mysuncoast.com

Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
SARASOTA, FL
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL

