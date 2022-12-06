ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Key to Global Ag Competitiveness - Ag Research and Innovation

USDA - A senior USDA research official has told lawmakers that continued innovation in our nation’s federal and land grant university labs and facilities is important to keeping U.S. farm and food goods competitive globally. USDA's Rod Bain has more:
Conducting Ag Trade Business in Spain

USDA - USDA's latest agricultural trade mission made connections for our nation's farm and food goods with buyers from Spain and Portugal. USDA's Rod Bain reports:

