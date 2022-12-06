Read full article on original website
Lower Prospects for U.S. Agricultural Exports
USDA - USDA trade analysts say 2023 U.S. agricultural exports could fall more than 6 billion dollars below 2022. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
Key to Global Ag Competitiveness - Ag Research and Innovation
USDA - A senior USDA research official has told lawmakers that continued innovation in our nation’s federal and land grant university labs and facilities is important to keeping U.S. farm and food goods competitive globally. USDA's Rod Bain has more:
South America to Take Center Stage in New USDA Supply/Demand Forecasts
USDA - South America will take center stage for this week's new USDA crop supply and demand forecasts. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
2022 Will Set Farm Income Records, but What about 2023?
USDA - 2022 will set farm income records, but can farmers top that performance in 2023? USDA's Gary Crawford has this report:
Conducting Ag Trade Business in Spain
USDA - USDA's latest agricultural trade mission made connections for our nation's farm and food goods with buyers from Spain and Portugal. USDA's Rod Bain reports:
China calls for oil to be traded with yuan at Gulf summit in Saudi Arabia
Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the top oil producing nations to accept oil purchases with the Chinese yuan in a move to boost nation's currency.
