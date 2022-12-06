ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man in Court Today on Felony Drug Charge

A Chillicothe Stoner will appear in Livingston County Court today on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Chillicothe Police arrested William Earl Stoner. He now faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMBC.com

Clay County drug-sniffing K9 retired after marijuana legalization

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — She's been a very, very good girl for six years — and now she gets to retire at home with her best friend. The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office said with the legalization of recreational marijuana after the passage of Missouri Amendment 3, authorities must now retire K9 Blaze.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mycameronnews.com

Cameron man faces felony for alleged enticement of child

A Cameron man faces a felony charge of enticement of a child under the age of 15 after allegedly attempting to persuade the child into performing sexual acts. Rusty Herring, 50, of Cameron faces the felony following a string of alleged encounters from July through August. The Cameron Police Department...
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests By State Troopers

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Booked For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four bookings Thursday at area jails. At 7:30 am, 60-year-old William Earl Stoner was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500. At about 9:45 am, 50-year-old Brian Elroy Searle was arrested by Buchanan...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Arizona Woman on Five Drug & Driving Charges Monday in Clinton County

Troopers report the arrest of a Phoenix, Arizona woman Monday afternoon in Clinton County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty around 2:21 Monday afternoon on preliminary charges of felony possession of a controlled substance of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the posted speed limit, and careless and imprudent driving.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO

