Key to Global Ag Competitiveness - Ag Research and Innovation
USDA - A senior USDA research official has told lawmakers that continued innovation in our nation’s federal and land grant university labs and facilities is important to keeping U.S. farm and food goods competitive globally. USDA's Rod Bain has more:
Lower Prospects for U.S. Agricultural Exports
USDA - USDA trade analysts say 2023 U.S. agricultural exports could fall more than 6 billion dollars below 2022. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
Conducting Ag Trade Business in Spain
USDA - USDA's latest agricultural trade mission made connections for our nation's farm and food goods with buyers from Spain and Portugal. USDA's Rod Bain reports:
South America to Take Center Stage in New USDA Supply/Demand Forecasts
USDA - South America will take center stage for this week's new USDA crop supply and demand forecasts. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
2022 Will Set Farm Income Records, but What about 2023?
USDA - 2022 will set farm income records, but can farmers top that performance in 2023? USDA's Gary Crawford has this report:
Gasoline prices in Oklahoma fall to lowest level in more than a year
The average price of regular gasoline in Oklahoma has dropped below the price from the same time last year, with the price down 13 cents per gallon this week alone. The average price in Oklahoma on Friday for regular grade gasoline was $2.80 cents per gallon, according to the AAA travel organization. That...
Major storm to bring feet of snow, heavy rain and possible tornadoes
An atmospheric river event, bringing ample amounts of moisture to the West this weekend, will gradually move across the country and bring hazardous weather to millions.
