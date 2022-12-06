ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

92.9 The Bull

The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima

3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Check Out: Drive By Lights of Selah

Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
SELAH, WA
92.9 The Bull

Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas at Seasons Dec 14 in Yakima

The next amazing holiday performance is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. From hoedown to highbrow and everything in between is what you'll experience with Mark O'Connor's - An Appalachian Christmas. Mark O'Connor's: An Appalachian Christmas at The Seasons Performance Hall. Come celebrate the holiday season bluegrass style...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday

Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
UNION GAP, WA
Chronicle

Oak Creek Elk Feeding to Begin Dec. 15

Elk feeding is scheduled to begin at the Oak Creek site near Naches on Dec. 15, according to the wildlife area's manager, Greg Mackey. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife feeds elk during the winter to keep animals away from crops during cold weather, when food is scarce. Mackey said they've already begun feeding some of the Yakima Herd elk at the Cowiche site, which is not open to the public.
NACHES, WA
Atlas Obscura

How Photos Tell the Story of a Migrant Farm Community to a New Generation

In 2019, Laura Solis and her husband, Michael Fong, were doing some ancestry research, specifically into her father’s side of the family. Solis, an attorney, and Fong, who was then Senior Deputy Mayor of Seattle, were interested in her parents’ experiences as farm workers in the Granger area of Yakima Valley, Washington, in the 1970s. Both of her parents were raised in migrant farmworker families. Her father had mentioned that his brother had been photographed with a “really important person from President Nixon’s administration,” and that the photo had appeared in a newspaper. Solis and Fong were on a quest to find the image and the story behind it.
SEATTLE, WA
92.9 The Bull

Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]

Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)

Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Northwest Harvest's massive food distribution center opens in Yakima

About 75 well-wishers gathered Tuesday in north Yakima to celebrate a big milestone in the effort to combat hunger — the opening of Northwest Harvest’s new food distribution center. The towering 200,000 square-foot facility near the corner of Fruitvale Boulevard and North 20th Avenue will warehouse meat, fresh...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

3 Suggestions For Future Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fests at Yakima State Fair Park!

The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest is in full gear, and I have heard nothing but positive comments and praise about the event (for an official review, click here). I, myself, finally got a chance to take a drive and I have to say, I was blown away. They’ve done an amazing job and it was indeed a feast for my eyes. Although, I do have a few suggestions for the fourth and even fifth annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest.
YAKIMA, WA
goodfruit.com

Big machines at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center

In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
WENATCHEE, WA
