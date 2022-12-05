AUSTIN, Texas — A winter festival at Kingsbury Commons celebrated the holidays with an event called the Southern Lights at the Pease Park Conservancy. It is a family-friendly event held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. with free family pictures for attendees to take with Pax the Winter Squirrel Elf. The Tudor Cottage and Terrace will transform into the SnoRide, SnoHill for Austinites of all ages to slide down using snow tubes.

