Penn State has really started to produce some high level prospects at the wide receiver position in recent years. Specifically under James Franklin, we have seen some earning as high as the first round like we did last year with Jahan Dotson. Parker Washingtonhas a chance to join him in that elite company in 2023 after declaring for the draft after the conclusion of the regular season. Washington was a playmaker for a sometimes lethargic Penn State passing attack this past season. They were able to get the ball in his hands early and often whether it be with short routes or gadget...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO