KTUL
Enid police arrest student who admitted to making fake 911 call
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Enid Police Department said officers arrested an Enid High School student after he admitted to making a hoax 911 call. The news comes after several Oklahoma schools received fake 911 calls Thursday. Officers said around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, they received a call on a...
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
1600kush.com
BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH
(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
blackchronicle.com
Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
kaynewscow.com
DUI warrant request made following accident at Pizza Hut
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police responded to a report of an accident at Pizza Hut at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday night. A driver reportedly drove through the Pizza Hut, 2301 N. 14th Street. The male driver was transported to the emergency room for treatment. Police took a report and...
kgou.org
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KTUL
Police station extra patrols at Ponca City High School out of precaution
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police Department has stationed extra police officers near the Ponca City High School on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. The police department said it was made aware of a comment made by a student attending the high school on Tuesday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Game Wardens Arrest Men in Osage County
Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules. Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they...
1600kush.com
64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
KOCO
Exciting new development in the works for Enid residents
ENID, Okla. — An exciting new development is in the works for Enid residents. The city hopes it brings in visitor’s dollars from all over northern Oklahoma. It’s a theater, bowling alley, and arcade. It is not just any theater. It will also have an Imax-sized mega-screen...
Skiatook Public Schools close campuses to parents and visitors
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Centers for Disease Control listed Osage County at the high risk level based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s (OSDH) reporting of its latest COVID-19 cases – just 41 across Osage County, the largest county in the state by land mass. A...
