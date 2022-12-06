Duke University inducted eight new members into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening at a ceremony at the Washington Duke Inn. The Class of 2022 features three former National Player of the Year selections in Beard, Blumenherst and Curtis along with ACC Players of the Year Cassese and Dilweg, NCAA Champion and two-time Olympic medalist Boozer, four-time national coach of the year Goestenkors and Silar, who spent 40 years at Duke as both a coach and administrator.

DURHAM, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO