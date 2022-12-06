Read full article on original website
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Carter, Harris Tabbed College Football Network All-America
DURHAM – Redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and graduate student offensive lineman Andre Harris were named College Football Network All-Americans, the organization announced Wednesday. Carter was tabbed to the third team, while Harris was selected an honorable mention. The pair become Duke's first All-Americans since Noah Gray (Walter...
Duke Enshrines Eight into Hall of Fame
Duke University inducted eight new members into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening at a ceremony at the Washington Duke Inn. The Class of 2022 features three former National Player of the Year selections in Beard, Blumenherst and Curtis along with ACC Players of the Year Cassese and Dilweg, NCAA Champion and two-time Olympic medalist Boozer, four-time national coach of the year Goestenkors and Silar, who spent 40 years at Duke as both a coach and administrator.
No. 15 Duke Finishes Non-Conference Slate Against Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday
No. 15 Duke welcomes Maryland Eastern Shore to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in the Blue Devils' final non-conference game of the regular season. Live on ACC Network, Dalen Cuff and Randolph Childress have the call. David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the Blue Devils Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
Cooper Recognized as MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist
DURHAM – For the first time in school history, a Duke women's soccer standout has been recognized as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist as the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced Blue Devil sophomore Michelle Cooper was one of three finalists on Thursday. The finalists...
Three Blue Devils Named United Soccer Coaches All-America
DURHAM – Duke men's soccer had three players selected as All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced on Friday. Peter Stroud earned First Team recognition as one of only five players in the country to earn multiple All-America honors during their careers and is joined by sophomore Shakur Mohammed on the First Team. Graduate student goalkeeper Eliot Hamill was named to the Second Team. Mohammed and Hamill become Duke's 39th and 40th All-Americans in program history.
Balogun, Richardson Lead Duke to 43-Point Win Over Governors
DURHAM – The Duke women's basketball team controlled the game from start to finish as the Blue Devils cruised to a 74-31 win over Austin Peay on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior Elizabeth Balogun and sophomore Reigan Richardson both finished in double figures for the fifth time...
Blue Devils Close Season No. 6 in United Soccer Coaches Poll
DURHAM – The United Soccer Coaches released its end-of-season national rankings for the 2022 campaign on Wednesday, with Duke coming in at No. 6 in the final women's ledger. The Blue Devils earned a spot in the top-10 of the United Soccer Coaches final rankings for the seventh time in the last eight seasons (since 2015), the most top-10 finishes by any program nationally in that span.
Shakur Mohammed And Peter Stroud Named MAC Hermann Semifinalists
DURHAM – Duke's junior midfielder Peter Stroud and sophomore forward Shakur Mohammed are 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalists, the United Soccer Coaches and Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced on Wednesday. The Blue Devils are one of only two teams (Kentucky) to have multiple players selected to the 15-player list, and the only team in the country to appear on both the men's and women's semifinalists.
Duke Set to Host Austin Peay Thursday
Duke gears up for its final home game of the non-conference slate, welcoming Austin Peay to Cameron on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Evan Budrovich and Kyle Straub will call the action on ACCNX while Chris Edwards calls the game on the radio on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
Florida State Game Time Changed to 1 p.m.
DURHAM -- The ACC announced Wednesday that the Duke men's basketball game vs. Florida State on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Cameron Indoor Stadium has been changed to 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 on ESPN2. The 15th-ranked Blue Devils...
