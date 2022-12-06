Read full article on original website
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
ctexaminer.com
With State Funding in Place, Middletown Moves Ahead with Riverfront Redevelopment
MIDDLETOWN — The State Bond Commission has approved $12 million that will help fund the environmental clean-up of sites along the waterfront as a first step in the city’s riverfront redevelopment project. The project plan, unveiled in July, anticipates transforming 220 acres of the waterfront into a hub...
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
ctexaminer.com
Comments to the City of Middletown Common Council
I attended the Middletown Common Council meeting Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, with the aim of bringing attention to and question the consistency of certain standards used by senior leadership in the City of Middletown towards employees. It came to my attention and probably to the attention of many others that...
First Official Tenants Union Recognized
A group of Blake Street renters delivered a 31-name petition to City Hall — and officially became New Haven’s first legally recognized tenants union. Tenants of the 311 Blake St. apartment complex took that legal-recognition step on Nov. 23. City Fair Rent Commission Executive Director Wildaliz Bermudez confirmed...
hamlethub.com
A Message from Southbury Planning Commission and Affordable Housing Subcommittee
Are you looking for a way to have a parent move in with you while still having independence?. Do you want to give your adult children a chance to save some money on housing while getting started in life?. How about making some extra income?. Consider an Accessory Dwelling Unit!
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven building official issues Tweed airport 2nd cease-and-desist for unauthorized parking
NEW HAVEN — For the second time in just over two weeks, city Building Official Jim Turcio has issued a cease-and-desist order to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport for improperly parking vehicles in a location not approved as a parking lot. "They were parking cars on the grass near...
mycitizensnews.com
Development project for Parcel B moves forward
NAUGATUCK — The mixed-use development project for Parcel B is rolling ahead after creating a new zone downtown. The Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 approved text changes to the land use regulations that creates a special development district to create a “combined working, service, shopping, retial, restaurant/dining, entertainment, recreation, residential, hotel, medical, technology, industry, educational, energy creation, office and other compatible uses in a coordinated environment.”
darientimes.com
How new budget will affect MDC water rates in Hartford area
HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission has approved a $204 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget approved Monday represents a 2.1 percent decrease from the 2022 budget, which officials attributed to lower employee medical and other costs and a reduction in the workforce over the past decade.
Porch pirate in Wallingford linked to thefts in other areas
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are urging residents in Wallingford to be vigilant and protect their deliveries after a porch pirate has been swiping packages from people’s homes. “It is quite an invasion of my personal space, and I feel worse about that than I do about the loss of material things,” said Brendan Blakeslee […]
Bristol Press
Bristol's winter parking ban to soon take effect
BRISTOL – The city’s winter parking ban is set to begin next Thursday. The annual ban – which is enforced regardless of whether or not the area sees winter weather – prohibits vehicles from being parked on any city street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
New Britain Herald
Air Temp Mechanical Services reopens in Berlin
BERLIN - Town officials recently joined a local family in celebrating the relocation of their business to town. Air Temp Mechanical Services just reopened at 63 Fuller Way in Berlin, the former site of Polamer Precision. “I started the company in Hartford in 2001,” owner Jeff Leone told the Herald...
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
Eyewitness News
Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
ctexaminer.com
‘What Ever Happened to Truancy Officers?’ City Rep Asks in Face of Chronic Absenteeism
Stamford Board of Representatives member Kindrea Walston is hearing a concern from constituents with school-age children. The kids are skipping class. Walston, who represents the city’s West Side, a dense, diverse, working-class neighborhood, said a woman in her district is worried about her 16-year-old son, a bright young man who has cut so many classes that he was not promoted with his high school class.
ctexaminer.com
An Adventure in Furniture, Art and Craft at Friedman Found in Waterford
WATERFORD — It’s been forty years of building, collecting and repurposing, and now Joshua Friedman and his daughter, Margot Friedman, are ready to go retail. The two have opened Friedman Found, a store full of “finds” ranging from antique to modern secondhand furniture, vintage clothing, antique tools, rugs, decorative pieces, as well as salvaged wood and architectural elements.
Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
Three arrested for shoplifting at Springfield gas station
Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.
