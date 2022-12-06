ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Third-quarter defense leads Northwest boys over Western

PARMA – Defense gave the Northwest boys basketball team a big boost in the third quarter of their game with Western on Friday, the Interstate 8 opener for both. Down one going into the third, the Mounties forced eight turnovers in the third quarter alone and held the Panthers to eight points, claiming a nine-point lead by the end of the third and turning that into a 61-49 win.
PARMA, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon holds off Lakewood at GLAC/Cascades Challenge

OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.
OLIVET, MI
MLive.com

Balanced Northwest girls beat Western

PARMA -- No matter what the Northwest girls basketball team seemed to do in recent years, the Western Panthers were always standing in their way. The Panthers have held sway, not only in the rivalry but in the Interstate 8, but on Friday Northwest was finally able to crest the mountaintop and come out with a 61-39 win over the Panthers. It was Northwest’s first win over Western since March 6, 2019 in a district game.
PARMA, MI
MLive.com

Homer gets third-quarter surge to beat East Jackson

HOMER – The Homer boys basketball team trailed by two at halftime on Thursday, but an offensive spark in the third quarter turned that around quickly and led to a 77-70 win over East Jackson. East Jackson led 35-33 at the break but that lead was gone moments into...
HOMER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy