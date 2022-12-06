Grubhub and Kiwibot, a last-mile robotic delivery company, have teamed up to provide robot delivery services on college campuses across the United States. Robot delivery from Kiwibot and Grubhub will first be available at the University of North Dakota before rolling out to additional schools next semester. Kiwibot joins Grubhub's existing partners, including Cartken and Starship, on nearly a dozen campuses offering robot delivery.

2 DAYS AGO