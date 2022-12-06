Read full article on original website
IHG Hotels & Resorts Renews Amadeus’ Business Intelligence Solutions
IHG uses Demand360, Agency360, and RevenueStrategy360 across its portfolio to help both corporate colleagues and hoteliers gain market insights to drive demand and revenue. To support strategic decision-making, IHG Hotels & Resorts has renewed its long-standing partnership with Amadeus for business intelligence solutions. To effectively prioritize time, resources, and staffing,...
Grubhub, Kiwibot Partner for Robot Delivery on College Campuses
Grubhub and Kiwibot, a last-mile robotic delivery company, have teamed up to provide robot delivery services on college campuses across the United States. Robot delivery from Kiwibot and Grubhub will first be available at the University of North Dakota before rolling out to additional schools next semester. Kiwibot joins Grubhub's existing partners, including Cartken and Starship, on nearly a dozen campuses offering robot delivery.
STUDY: Monthly U.S. Meetings, Events Volume Beats 2019 Levels
According to Knowland's research, November 2022 reaches 103.1 percent of 2019 event volume. Knowland, a provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released its U.S. monthly meetings and events data for November, reporting that November 2022 achieved 103.1 percent of November 2019 volume, exceeding monthly pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Knowland reports November this year with 122.5 percent growth over November 2021. In line with native seasonality, November 2022 declined by 11 percent over October 2022.
