LIST: See which 439 Texas Methodist churches are leaving denomination
KXAN compiled a comprehensive list of the Texas churches that are set to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers occasionally, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Texas? Have you ever tried any of these restaurants? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to try their food, if they happen to live close by? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger spots in Texas too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and are craving a burger. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations so definitely leave your go-to places in the comments.
Christmas in Lockhart
A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart was held last Friday and Saturday. Here, carolers sing in front of the Caldwell County Courthouse during First Friday. Photo by Kyle Mooty.
Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week
Name and grade you teach: Kailee Gutierrez, Kindergarten. Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “I graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science and a Major in Interdisciplinary Studies EC-6/ESL.”. Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “We receive a tremendous amount of support.”
The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
Christmas in Martindale
The 15th annual Martindale Holiday Lighting took place Friday, Dec. 2, with many activities around the downtown area. Courtesy photo.
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
2023 Transfer Portal: Former Texas QB Hudson Card will be highly-coveted
Asked what stands out about Hudson Card, his private quarterback trainer Brad Stanfield is quick to point to Texas’ game earlier this year against Texas Tech. At the time, Card was playing on an injured ankle. But he still finished the day 20-for-30 with 277 yards and a touchdown. When the game was tied with 21 seconds remaining and Texas got one last shot with the ball, Card did everything right. He completed three passes for 46 yards, putting the Longhorns in position for a game-tying field goal.
San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
NCCC host State of Caldwell County￼
The Northern Caldwell County Coalition (NCCC) hosted its 6th annual “State of Northern Caldwell County” public meeting at the ML Cisneros Education Support Center on Thursday, Dec. 1. The NCCC is a partnership between Caldwell County, the City of Lockhart, and the Lockhart Independent School District, intended to...
Baseball community rallies behind 7-year-old in hospital following crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The baseball community is rallying behind a little boy who is in critical condition at Dell Children’s Medical Center. Seven-year-old Jude Calley plays on the Austin Raptors baseball team. "Jude is a burst of life to say the least," Perfect Game and Walk-off Sports Tournament Director...
Resident near Austin $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
If you're itching for another victory just be sure to watch the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays as they're playing some of their best football at this point of the season, or maybe help a Central Texas resident celebrate their $1 million lottery win?
Alamodome to host four Texas high school football semifinals this week
Boerne is representing San Antonio-area schools at the Alamodome this weekend.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts
Activists said they don't plan to give up ground after voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for decriminalization.
Listed For $7.95 Million, This Majestic Lake Travis Waterfront Estate In Austin Makes You Overwhelm With Exquisite Finish Out And Panoramic Lake Views
211 Costa Bella Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 211 Costa Bella Drive, Austin, Texas offers you an architectural masterpiece with an exquisite finish out, and finest craftsmanship in detail, making you stop and stare for dramatic panoramic lake views and epic sunsets. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.261 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Costa Bella Drive, please contact Monica Fabbio (Phone: 512 575 3644) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Body found in ditch along FM 973 in southeast Austin
A body was found in a ditch off FM 973 in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
