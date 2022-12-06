ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

TEXAS STATE
post-register.com

Christmas in Lockhart

A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart was held last Friday and Saturday. Here, carolers sing in front of the Caldwell County Courthouse during First Friday. Photo by Kyle Mooty.
LOCKHART, TX
post-register.com

Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach: Kailee Gutierrez, Kindergarten. Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “I graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science and a Major in Interdisciplinary Studies EC-6/ESL.”. Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “We receive a tremendous amount of support.”
LOCKHART, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
post-register.com

Christmas in Martindale

The 15th annual Martindale Holiday Lighting took place Friday, Dec. 2, with many activities around the downtown area. Courtesy photo.
MARTINDALE, TX
247Sports

2023 Transfer Portal: Former Texas QB Hudson Card will be highly-coveted

Asked what stands out about Hudson Card, his private quarterback trainer Brad Stanfield is quick to point to Texas’ game earlier this year against Texas Tech. At the time, Card was playing on an injured ankle. But he still finished the day 20-for-30 with 277 yards and a touchdown. When the game was tied with 21 seconds remaining and Texas got one last shot with the ball, Card did everything right. He completed three passes for 46 yards, putting the Longhorns in position for a game-tying field goal.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
post-register.com

NCCC host State of Caldwell County￼

The Northern Caldwell County Coalition (NCCC) hosted its 6th annual “State of Northern Caldwell County” public meeting at the ML Cisneros Education Support Center on Thursday, Dec. 1. The NCCC is a partnership between Caldwell County, the City of Lockhart, and the Lockhart Independent School District, intended to...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Baseball community rallies behind 7-year-old in hospital following crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The baseball community is rallying behind a little boy who is in critical condition at Dell Children’s Medical Center. Seven-year-old Jude Calley plays on the Austin Raptors baseball team. "Jude is a burst of life to say the least," Perfect Game and Walk-off Sports Tournament Director...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $7.95 Million, This Majestic Lake Travis Waterfront Estate In Austin Makes You Overwhelm With Exquisite Finish Out And Panoramic Lake Views

211 Costa Bella Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 211 Costa Bella Drive, Austin, Texas offers you an architectural masterpiece with an exquisite finish out, and finest craftsmanship in detail, making you stop and stare for dramatic panoramic lake views and epic sunsets. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.261 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Costa Bella Drive, please contact Monica Fabbio (Phone: 512 575 3644) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX

