ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Police Investigating Northwest Rochester Apartment Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary reported in northwest Rochester Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the reported burglary at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41 St. Northwest. A tenant reported she left for work around 10:30 a.m. and returned home to a ransacked apartment around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Vehicle, wallet stolen from NW Rochester garage

(ABC 6 News) – A NW Rochester couple reported a van stolen from their closed garage sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, according to Rochester police. The couple, who live in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW, reportedly pulled their 2016 Chrystler van into their garage overnight, but did not lock the side door of their garage.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man arrested for mason jar assault at Rochester warming center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday following an assault at the warming center. Justin Milsap is facing charges of fifth-degree assault for allegedly smashing a mason jar across the victim’s face. Police said the Milsap was upset because the victim tried to sit by him.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads

(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
MINNESOTA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Rochester: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Rochester, Minnesota

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rochester Minnesota. Located on 100 acres of land northwest of Rochester, the Cascade Meadows Wetlands & Environmental Science Center offers educational programming, interpretive trails, and contemplative views of wetlands. It is a family friendly, hands-on facility that features interactive exhibits, fossil hunting, and cross-country skiing.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Free Outdoor Ice Rinks in Rochester to Open Soon

Even though I complain about the cold, one of my favorite things about Minnesota is that even in the cold winter months we Minnesotans still find a way to have a great time outdoors. For example, outdoor ice skating! And our free rinks in Rochester, Minnesota will be open soon.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester

Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through

(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

Morning Snow Storm Closes Schools, Snarls Traffic in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snow storm brought measurable snowfall and snarled traffic on roads in the Rochester area Friday morning. Preliminary snow measurements from the National Weather Service indicate Rochester saw anywhere from 3.5 to 4 inches of snow as of 8:10 Friday morning. The highest reported snowfall totals in Olmsted County so far is 4.3 inches in Predmore.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Man Hospitalized After Reported Assault at Rochester Warming Center

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man accused of smashing a mason jar across the face of a 43-year-old Rochester man early Friday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an assault call at the Rochester Community Warming Center shortly before 3 a.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Storm-Related Injury Crash Occurred Just West of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Marys Hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a weather-related crash near Rochester. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Sabreena Michel of Luverne was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 14 around 8:35 AM. The State Patrol report on the incident indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when the SUV, a van, and a pickup truck made contact about halfway between Rochester and Byron.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Saturday, December 10th. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
FARIBAULT, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy