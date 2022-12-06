ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

US Senate confirms Indiana judge's appointment to appeals bench

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate voted 60-31 to confirm Doris L. Pryor, who since March 2018 has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Prior to her appointment to the magistrate bench, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Supreme Court considers challenge to Chicago's impoundment ordinance

(The Center Square) – A group's challenge of Chicago's ordinance imposing fees after a vehicle impoundment is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case was filed in 2017 on behalf of vehicle owners who either paid administrative penalties or had judgments entered against them for such penalties under Chicago's impoundment ordinance. The four plaintiffs in the case had penalties imposed ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. Two of the plaintiffs were driving their own vehicle when they were arrested. The other two, children, were driving plaintiffs' vehicles when they were arrested.
CHICAGO, IL
NOLA.com

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier will retire in January

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier, whose 2014 ruling found BP “grossly negligent” for its disastrous 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, forcing the multinational company to pay billions in civil penalties, will retire on Jan. 1, according to a letter he sent Monday to President Joe Biden.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
Reuters

Report of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws calls for probe

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A New York Times report of a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case involving contraceptives triggered calls on Saturday for an investigation of a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark abortion rights ruling.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mississippian

Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Nation Remembers Wife of Late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Suyat Marshall, Dies at 94

The nation is remembering the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, 94-year-old Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, who died on Nov. 22. Cecilia Suyat worked alongside her husband, civil rights leader Thurgood Marshall, at the NAACP. He became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967, followed by a career as a civil rights lawyer.
HAWAII STATE
FOX Carolina

Supreme Court Hears NC Case

FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Lantern lit streets, horse-drawn carriages, and Santa are welcoming in the Christmas season in Fountain Inn. George Tenney of Anderson was sentenced to 3 years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot after pleading guilty for civil disorder and obstruction.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Far-left goal in Colorado SCOTUS case is FORCED COMPLIANCE

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments in a new First Amendment case involving a Christian graphic artist who does not want to be forced to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. This case — coming from Colorado — marks the second time in five years that SCOTUS will grapple with religious business owners vs. gay weddings. But the far-left’s goal in this case seems to be much more sinister than hoping the two sides can conduct business peacefully. Rather, Glenn predicts, this case is about forced compliance: ‘It’s about forcing everyone to do exactly what they say, when they say it, and [to] have you profess a belief that you don’t have.’
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy