ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Legendary NFL Quarterback Supports Herschel Walker

Former football star Herschel Walker may have lost his bid to be Georgia's next Senator but he didn't lose the support of fellow Heisman Trophy winner Doug Floutie. The two members of college football's most elite fraternity were teammates on the Donald Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the USFL. But fans were pretty shocked to see Flutie on the concession stage alongside Walker as his Senate loss was announced.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Colorado Starter Transferring After Deion Sanders' Arrival

The Pac-12 will be one of the most interesting conferences in college football over the next few years. With the impending departure of UCLA and USC and the arrival of Deion Sanders at Colorado, there will be plenty of change. That includes to the Buffaloes roster over the next few weeks and months.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision

Deion Sanders told some players on Colorado they should consider entering the NCAA transfer portal. Freshman quarterback Owen McCown took his advice. It was reported this week that McCown's name is indeed in the transfer portal. McCown already sent a farewell letter to Colorado's fans on social media. “To Buff...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy