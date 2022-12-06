Read full article on original website
Related
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Report: Deion Sanders hiring former Florida State head coach, assistant to Colorado staff
Sanders is wasting no time putting together a staff for the Buffaloes.
Look: Legendary NFL Quarterback Supports Herschel Walker
Former football star Herschel Walker may have lost his bid to be Georgia's next Senator but he didn't lose the support of fellow Heisman Trophy winner Doug Floutie. The two members of college football's most elite fraternity were teammates on the Donald Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the USFL. But fans were pretty shocked to see Flutie on the concession stage alongside Walker as his Senate loss was announced.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Former FSU Defensive Coordinator headed to Colorado to work with Deion Sanders
Another former Seminole assistant is teaming up with Deion Sanders.
Colorado Quarterback Enters Portal Just Days After Deion Sanders Gets Hired
In the three days since Colorado shook up the college football landscape by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head coach, Sanders has not shied away from saying he plans to recruit the transfer market hard. He even took the unprecedented step of telling his new players to hit the transfer portal ...
Colorado Starter Transferring After Deion Sanders' Arrival
The Pac-12 will be one of the most interesting conferences in college football over the next few years. With the impending departure of UCLA and USC and the arrival of Deion Sanders at Colorado, there will be plenty of change. That includes to the Buffaloes roster over the next few weeks and months.
Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision
Deion Sanders told some players on Colorado they should consider entering the NCAA transfer portal. Freshman quarterback Owen McCown took his advice. It was reported this week that McCown's name is indeed in the transfer portal. McCown already sent a farewell letter to Colorado's fans on social media. “To Buff...
Former Florida State defensive end transferring for second time in a year
The former Seminoles is on the move once again.
The Heisman Finalists: Four Different Roads, Same Star Power
How Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams made the most of their different opportunities to contend for college football’s biggest award.
Baker Mayfield headbutts teammate after leading Rams on go-ahead TD drive
Baker Mayfield was hyped after leading the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. He headbutted his teammate.
Deion Sanders tabs Alabama assistant Charles Kelly to be CU Buffs defensive coordinator, per report
Deion Sanders' first set of coordinators is set. A few days after Kent State coach Sean Lewis signed on to be Colorado's offensive coordinator, Alabama assistant Charles Kelly has been hired to be the defensive coordinator, according to media reports. Kelly has spent the past three seasons as the associate...
Comments / 0