The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the hiring of its first Homelessness Services Coordinator. Chuck Flacks is a familiar face to the community and brings a wide range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Mr. Flacks spent most of his childhood in Santa Barbara and has been a proud resident of the City of Goleta. He has spent his professional career of over 20 years building affordable housing, helping low-wage workers improve their skills, and directly helping homeless people find a home.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO